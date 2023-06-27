Work starts on £5.4 social housing scheme in Dungannon

A £5.4 MILLION scheme to construct 29 new social homes on the Oaks Road in Dungannon has begun.

The scheme is being spearheaded by Radius Housing, who have contributed £2.43 million to the project. The Department for Communities is providing the remainder.

Work on the new homes commenced recently, and John McLean, chief executive of Radius Housing, welcomed the scheme.

“New homes, particularly new social homes, are extremely important for towns like Dungannon,” he said.

“Not only do they help address the housing waiting list by providing high quality homes, but they also provide vital support for the construction sector, creating jobs and providing apprenticeships.”

The contractor is Sandale Developments. It is hoped that new tenants will be in place by next year.