Work to begin on new gaelscoil build

CONSTRUCTION for the new, state-of-the-art Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh is due to begin next month, it has been revealed.

Situated on Strahan’s Road, the new £7.2million facility will cater for both nursery school children and primary education and according to a spokesperson for the Department for Education, work has an estimated completion date of April 2024, in time for the 2024/25 academic year.

Principal of the school, Maire Ni Dhochartaigh, has warmly welcomed the news.

“Obviously we’re absolutely delighted that construction on the new school is finally going to get underway in the New Year,” she said. “We knew that the school would be coming eventually, after the then Minister for Education John O’Dowd announced it in what feels like years ago. Having to wait for a site to be identified and bought took time but it’s finally coming to fruition. I, the staff and the pupils are so excited – they want it done yesterday so they can move in!”

The school has been on its current site in the Ballycolman estate since opening back in 1997. Ms Ni Dhochartaigh has said that it’s ‘poignant’ that the news of a new build should come a quarter of a century since the school’s inception.

“When I put the post up about the school, so many of our former pupils shared the post and commented on it, which only shows the depth of feeling towards the Gaelscoil,” she continued. “When it began 25 years ago, the main aim was to create an Irish language community for the area and we succeeded in doing so. For the first three years of our existence, we received no government funding whatsoever; it was the generosity of the townspeople which kept the school going. I feel that this new school is recognition for all their hard work in creating an Irish-language community within the town and is a massive step forward for all the people of Strabane.”

Local political representatives were also jubilant at the news. West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh labelled the new school ‘a big step forward’ for the local Irish speaking-community on this side of the country. He said, “This is all good news and I congratulate everyone who helped bring the project to fruition. The development of the Irish language community in Strabane from the 1980s onwards has been marked by massive dedication, commitment and voluntary effort by staff, parents and local Gaels through the intervening years.”

Also adding her praise was local Sinn Féin councillor Michaela Boyle, who emphasised just what it meant for the area.

“Having had grandchildren who attended the Gaelscoil and knowing just how great a school it is, I am absolutely delighted that this day has finally come and that the Gaelscoil/Náiscoil community can soon look forward to the most modern of facilities in such an idyllic setting,” she said.

“The new build project also represents a major financial investment for the town and the inbuilt social clauses in the contract will further benefit the area. In the midst of this unprecedented cost of living crisis, this is also a much needed positive news story for the people of the Strabane.”