WORKERS in Mid Ulster who are facing redundancy are being urged to avail of retraining and upskilling opportunities available at Dungannon’s South West College.

Speaking at a recent meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, independent representative, Dan Kerr said, “I had made reference to this last month; about workers in the engineering sector being laid off.

“I had a face-to-face meeting with a representative from the Dungannon South West College on this issue.

“The representative said that South West College would be very willing to engage with potential workers facing redundancies, not just in engineering sectors but every industry, about retraining or upskilling, etc.

“I feel this would be extremely beneficial.

“The companies receiving council support need to give this option to staff facing redundancy.

“I would formally propose that this is looked at and comments brought back through the appropriate channels.”