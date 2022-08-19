Wreaths remember victims of Omagh bomb on 24th anniversary

WREATHS have been laid for the victims of the Omagh Bomb to mark 24 years since the atrocity which claimed the lives of 31 people on August 15, 1998.

The event was held in the Omagh Memorial Garden, and was attended by relatives of some of those who were killed and members of the public.

Among those in attendance was the chief executive of Omagh District Council at the time, John McKinney.

The short ceremony was led by Michael Gallagher and Stanley McCombe.

Michael Gallagher, whose son, Aiden, was 24-years-old when he died on Market Street that day, said the short ceremony was low key, ahead of what are expected to be much larger scale commemorations next year on the 25th anniversary.

“We were privileged to welcome both the relatives of the victims of the bomb, and members of the public,” Mr Gallagher said.

“Many of them laid flowers in remembrance of those killed and injured, and we received a number of text messages from those who said that they were thinking of us on this day. Among them was the head of the Police Ombudsman’s investigation into the bomb.

“This was a day which we were glad to have over us.”

An initial meeting has taken place between the Omagh Support and Self Help Group and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to discuss what form the 25th anniversary commemorations should take in 2023.

It will be the latest landmark anniversary of the atrocity, and is likely to attract several thousand people to the town.