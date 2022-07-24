Yellow weather warning in Tyrone as Strabane flooded by rain

AS Strabane was hit by torrential rain and flooding last night, the Met Office, today, has issued a yellow weather warning for all parts of the North.

The weather warning, in place from noon to 9pm at night, advises that ‘heavy showers or longer spells of rain’ are likely, while some thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely,” the Met Office states. “Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

Advertisement

“Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

“Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.”

The Met Office continues, “Early showers, some heavy, over Northern Ireland will give way to some more persistent rain, again heavy and perhaps thundery at times, later this morning and afternoon.

“This rain then moves eastwards into Scotland later this afternoon, conditions here having also been showery during the morning.

“Showers or rain again may also be accompanied by thunder in a few places, perhaps more likely this afternoon.”

They added, “Over Northern Ireland, 10-20 mm of rain is likely to fall in some places.”

The police also warned of “hazardous” driving conditions in the area on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Police of Derry City and Strabane have also advised drivers to take care when on the roads, due to extremely heavy rainfall and flooding across the areas last night.

“Drivers are warned of hazardous driving conditions due to flooding in the Derry/Londonderry and Strabane areas,” the PSNI spokesperson said. “If you are travelling on the roads in the area, please take extreme caution, slow down, and think about whether or not your journey is essential.”