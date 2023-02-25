Young Beragh Swifts players take part in walk through village

YOUNG players from the Beragh Swifts Football Club including some of their U-15 team which witnessed the terrifying shooting incident in Omagh on Wednesday night have attended a ‘A Walk in Solidarity Walk.

Around 2500 people walked through the village from the home of the club on Fountain Lane. Detective Chief Inspector, John Caldwell, was helping with coaching the U-15 team when he was shot following their session on Wednesday night.

Those attending the event included members of local GAA clubs and the President of the Irish Football Association, Conrard Kirkwood. He was accompanied by Neil Jardine, the IFA Deputy President and Fermanagh and Western League. There were also a number of other Fermanagh and Western and IFA officials in attendance.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of Beragh Swifts, Ricky Lyons, said the past few days had been ‘unbelievably difficult for them.’

“From the bottom of my heart, you are all so welcome here and we really appreciate the support which the club has received,” he said.

Later, almost 1000 people attending a rally in Omagh town centre organised by the local Trades Union Council.

Its Secretary and the organiser of the event, Anton McCabe, told the event that there should be ‘no going back to the dark days of the past.’

In addition to hundreds of local people, the event was also attended by local politicians, including the West Tyrone Assembly member, Nicola Brogan.