Young Beragh Swifts players take part in walk through village

  • 25 February 2023
Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk 25-2-2023 Thousands of people travelled from all over Northern Ireland and beyond to support the community of the small Tyrone town of Beragh as the local protestant and catholic communities walked side-by-side through the streets. The walk was led by the Beragh Swifts under 15 football side who were coached by shot PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell. He was gunned down, police believe, by New IRA gunmen as he left a coaching session on Wednesday night with his young son. DCI Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital.
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 25 February 2023
