Young driver clocked at 107mph

A YOUNG driver who was clocked speeding at 107mph near Newtownstewart, has been put off the road.

Ben Atcheson (20) of Ballyfatten Park, Sion Mills was said to have only been driving for two years at the time of the offence on January 14. He already had three points on his licence.

The court heard that at 10.10pm police were conducting speed checks when the defendant was recorded driving at almost 50 mph in excess of the speed limit. Officers stopped the vehicle and cautioned Atcheson but were unable to issue a fixed penalty fine because of the high speed.

Advertisement

“The concern is the speed here…” Deputy District Judge John Connolly said. “I have read the letter from his mother and I think there needs to be a disqualification.”

Defending solicitor, John Fahy explained “I think he wasn’t familiar with the ability of the car to travel at this excessive speed… he has learned a salutary lesson. It was a long stretch of road and I think he was shocked himself that he was travelling at that speed.”

Passing sentence, Judge Connolly disqualified Atcheson from driving for 55 days and ordered him to pay a £200 fine. “That will wipe the three points from the licence,” he added.