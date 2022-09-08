Young man from Omagh area dies in road crash

A YOUNG man from the area has died following a one vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 motorway, near Dungannon, on Wednesday.

The victim has been named as 22-year-old Phillip Rainey.

He was killed in a one-vehicle crash near the Stangmore Road junction close to Exit 15 on the motorway between Dungannon and Coalisland.

It is understood that the young man was travelling to Craigavon Hospital to visit his partner and newborn baby.

He is from a well-known family in the Garvaghey area and news of his tragic death caused shocked and sadness in the locality when it emerged last night.

The motorway was closed for some time while enquiries were carried out at the scene but has since reopened to traffic.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said, “Police received a report at around 10:40am, that a white BMW 520 car had left the east-bound carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction. Emergency services attended but Phillip sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling east-bound on the M1, in the area of the Stangmore junction, between 10.30am and 10.40am on Wednesday morning, and who has dash-cam footage from that area, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 496 07/09/22.”

Omagh Accies RFC who Philip played for paid tribute to the young man.

The rugby club said, “It is with deep regret we learn of the death of Phillip Rainey. A proud Accie who played his heart out every time he took to the field and was the life and soul after the game. Gone far too soon and an absolute gentleman. Thoughts and prayers go out to the Rainey and McKeown families and all his friends.

“May he rest in peace.”