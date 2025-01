THE victim of Friday morning’s road tragedy near Raphoe during Storm Éowyn will be buried on Thursday morning.

Kacper Dudek (20), from Beechwood Park in Lifford and formerly of Brody, Poland was on his way home from work when a tree fell on his car during heavy winds at Feddyglass, Raphoe, on the main Letterkenny to Lifford road.

The incident happened shortly before 5.30am.

Mr Dudek’s remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 9.45am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 10.30am with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium.

Mr Dudek, a former pupil of Holy Cross College in Strabane, is the dearly loved son of Artur and Katarzyna Dudek, much loved brother of Karol and Weronika and loving boyfriend of Molly.

His passing is deeply regretted by his heartbroken mum, dad, brother, sister, girlfriend and family circle.

Speaking to the BBC after the tragic accident, Holy Cross College principal Ciaran Johnston said Mr Dudek was a “really great and conscientious student”.

He added: “Students and staff alike seem to have the same recollection of Kacper, that he was a true gentleman.”