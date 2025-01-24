Young Omagh woman raising awareness of ‘misunderstood’ disease

THIS week, Cara McGillion is swapping her microphone and guitar for sneakers to help raise as much money as possible for a charity who help support others affected by the same illness that has plagued her life for years – endometriosis.

When the Omagh singing star was just 12-years-old, she battled with chronic pelvic pain, extreme fatigue, digestive issues and painful periods that left her unable to function.

But it was only in February 2024 that doctors were able to confirm Cara’s suspicions that she suffered from endometriosis – a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

Advertisement

This is why, this week, she will be walking 10K for Endometriosis UK during their Winter Walk, which runs from Monday, January 20 to Sunday, January 26.

“Doing this walk gives me a chance to raise awareness for an illness that’s far too often dismissed, misunderstood, or ignored,” Cara explained.

“I spent years seeing doctors, trying countless hormone treatments and birth control options, but it wasn’t until I was 21-years-old, after being on a waiting list for 3.5 years, that I finally saw a consultant at South West Acute Hospital.

“Initially, I was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and treated with the Mirena coil, but the intense pain returned after just a few months.

“I had to fight to be taken seriously,” Cara added.

“I told my consultant I thought I had endometriosis, but it took six months of pushing and persistence before she agreed to perform a laparoscopy.”

Then on February 2, 2024, a supposed 45-minute day procedure turned into a three-hour surgery, and Cara woke up to confirmation: They had found endometriosis tissue.

Advertisement

“Hearing that diagnosis was such a mix of relief and frustration,” Cara recalled. “I was relieved to have validation after years of doubt, but frustration that it had taken so long.”

Unfortunately, though, the pain didn’t stop there for Cara. She later discovered that she also suffers from have adenomyosis, a related condition that adds even more pain and complications.

“I’ve tried numerous treatments, but many caused additional side effects, and the constant medication was overwhelming,” Cara said.

“That’s when I decided to focus on a lifestyle change: Improving my diet, walking more, and listening to my body.

“While this hasn’t cured me – because endometriosis is a lifelong battle – it has helped me manage my symptoms better and regain some control over my life.

“For everyone battling this invisible disease, for those still waiting for answers, and for those who ever felt that their pain was invalidated, I’m walking for you,” Cara said.

“Let’s break the stigma and shine a light on endometriosis together.

“Thank you for supporting me on this journey.”

If you would like to support Cara and help her raise money for Endometriosis UK, please visit: www.endometriosis-uk.org/donate

Support links

If you are affected by Endometriosis, please get in touch with Endometriosis UK Northern Ireland Support Group.

The group host online sessions on the second Tuesday of every month @ 7pm (with rare exceptions) and face-to-face meetings on last Tuesday of every month @7pm in Seminar Room 3, Belfast Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital.

The group further provide tea and coffee at our face-to-face meetings and for online, they encourage those involved to curl up in something comfy with a cuppa.

Sessions are relaxed and informal, and the group is a safe, secure space to share whatever you wish and support others.

To keep up-to-date with Cara McGillion’s tunes and upcoming singles, follow her on social media @caramcgillionmusicwill be walking 10K for Endometriosis UK