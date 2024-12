A TYRONE woman has been honoured for her work in supporting women with alopecia.

Olivia McVeigh has been named in the BBC’s 100 Women 2024 list, which celebrates the achievements of women throughout the world.

Olivia, who began losing her hair when she was 17, uses social media platforms to raise awareness and to connect with other people living with the condition.

“I used to think that when people found out I had alopecia, they would think I was weird, but for me now it is my favourite thing to tell people,” she told the BBC.

“I talk about my hair loss every day on TikTok and Instagram.”

The Eglish, who originally trained as a make-up artist and who now lives in Belfast, said wearing a wig is now part of her identity.

“Usually when I go into a room, I’m the only person wearing a wig and that can feel so isolating,” she said.

“But since creating the workshops and meeting other women like me, we have been able to create a community which has helped me love this part of myself.”

You can read more about Olivia’s story on the BBC website.