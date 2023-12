FOUR Tyrone children have been praised by the Western Health and Social Care Trust this week after making a very generation donation to the Children’s Ward in Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry for the fourth year running.

Siblings Ryan and Nicole Conway from Plumbridge, and their little cousins, Eva and Lana Campbell from Omagh, saved all their pocket money over the past year to buy Christmas presents for the Children’s Ward in Altnagelvin Hospital.

Ryan also held a raffle and donated a Smyths Toy Store voucher from the proceeds.

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said, “The staff and patients in the ward are very grateful for their continued kindness and generosity.

“The Christmas gifts will be gratefully received by the patients and their families who will be visiting the ward over the Christmas period.

“Thank you, Ryan, Nicole, Eva and Lana.

“We think you are all on Santa’s ‘nice list’, and will definitely be getting gifts under the tree on Christmas Day.”