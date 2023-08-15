Youth support scheme visits Beechmont Village

A YOUTH support rogramme was this week delighted to visit Beechmount Village in Strabane, where the construction of 158 housing units is well underway.

The visit was hosted by Niall Donaghey, foreman for the Kevin Watson Group, who provided the safe space to allow the young people from Strabane AYE to see the world of construction up close and personal.

The young people availed of a complete walk-through of the site and heard detailed information on all the various trades used in construction, the different types of dwellings being built and most importantly, when they will be ready.

Speaking during the visit Niall said, “We are part of the Considerate Constructors Scheme and we believe that it is very important to work with the local community making a positive impact and fostering real relationships within the community in which our construction is taking place.

“We are pleased that we can match the aims of Strabane AYE and offer young people the chance to see employment opportunities at first hand.”

Project co-ordinator with Strabane AYE, Paul Gallagher added, “The visit gave our young people a sense of belonging and a feeling of being valued. They now have a more positive outlook on life, building their capacity and motivation, while ultimately allowing them to make more positive choices and aspiring to a more enhanced future in the Strabane area where unemployment remains a substantial concern.”

Strabane AYE is still recruiting further participants under the Strabane Youth Support Programme, which is funded through the International Fund for Ireland’s Personal Youth Development Programme. If you feel that you would be interested in joining this programme then don’t hesitate to contact the group on 028 7188 0023 or by email to strabane.aye@gmail.com. Or alternatively they are based at 39 Bowling Green, Strabane if you want to call in.