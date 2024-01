A MENTAL health conference designed by young people has been held in Omagh.

The local Education Authority (EA) Youth Services, in partnership with Omagh Boys and Girls Club, organised the youth-led initiative for more than 60 young people called ‘RISE: Resilience and Inclusion to Support Emotions’ at Omagh Youth Centre.

Young leaders from across Tyrone came together to plan and deliver the event to provide an interactive, informative and fun event, which would support and encourage the improvement in young people’s mental health and wellbeing.

In preparation, they undertook specific training and gathered evidence-based research so that they were able to design, facilitate and evaluate each interactive workshop.

The young people involved in developing this conference are passionate about supporting their peers and they have recognised the impact Covid-19 has had on young people’s mental health, along with other important factors relating to school life, personal life and the impact of social media.

They developed their workshops to focus on defining mental health, coping skills, relationships and physical health, as a means of encouraging resilience and wellbeing among the participants. The conference encouraged young people to take time to reflect on their own mental health and their coping mechanisms to develop a positive approach in dealing with issues.

EA Youth Service’s senior youth worker, Julie Donaghy, said, “It is clear that managing our mental health is an issue is very much alive in our community and this partnership project was a great success and thoroughly enjoyed by all young people and staff who attended the event.”

Omagh Boys and Girls Club youth leader, Dympna Mullan, said, “I am so proud of all the young people who organised this Mental Health Conference and facilitated these workshops. It took six weeks of hard work beforehand to prepare, develop and organise this brilliant day where other young people, year 8 pupils from different schools, enjoyed immensely.

“Thanks to all the staff from Omagh, Fintona and Carrickmore Youth Services and Omagh Boys and Girls Club.”

Caitlin, one of the young people who helped arrange the event, said, “I think the event was important as it’s essential that young people are informed about mental health from a young age so they don’t feel alone or isolated if they’re going through something and know how to help themselves and who to reach out to.”