Christmas is almost upon us and I am sure you by now you are putting the final touches to all your plans.

You have all decided where you will have your Christmas dinner, hopefully surrounded by those nearest and dearest to you. Family members and friends are returning home as Christmas Day gets closer.

All this is happening in what we call ‘the dark days of December’ but do not despair as on Saturday December 21 we celebrate the Winter Solstice, after which the days will be on the turn and an increase of light will gradually evident. During that day, we in the northern hemisphere will have about seven hours and 40 minutes of daylight, marking the shortest day of the year.

Advertisement

Today we are all aware of the astronomical events that lead to the solstice.

For our ancestors these days had almost supernatural significance, marked by celebrations and festivities and seen as a time of rebirth. Our celebration of Christmas marks the coming of Christ as the light of the world, tells us that darkness in whatever form will never prevail.

The prophet Isaiah confidently proclaims, “The people that walked in darkness, has seen a great light: on those who live in a land of deep shadow, a light has shone. For there is a child born for us, a son given to us and dominion is laid upon his shoulders.” Is 9: 1-3; 5-6.

It may come as a surprise to you that the birth of Jesus was not always celebrated around the Winter Solstice. The adoption of December 25 was pioneered in 336 A.D. by the Roman Emperor Constantine. The date wouldn’t be accepted by the Eastern Empire for another 500 years, and Christmas wouldn’t become a major Christian festival until the 9th Century.

But back to our ancestors, for them at this time the sun seemed to have halted on its long southerly journey. They thought it had paused, deciding whether to continue moving away from Earth lessening its light. It was as if it were contemplating a headlong plunge outward into darkness.

The prospect of this terrified our ancient ancestors, and fearful that darkness and death would rule over the earth, they circled sacred fires on hilltops and in holy places. The petitioned the gods to bring back the sun. They wanted to awaken the sun, lest they and all creation die in the freezing darkness of an endless winter.

Watching and waiting are the ritual activities of the Winter Solstice. It is a sacred night, full of echoes. The ancient chants tell us, “The Virgin has brought forth! The Light is growing.” They saw, in this cosmic event, the death of an old sun and the birth of an infant sun. Wrapped in December darkness, those in the northern hemisphere also have made it a vigil feast of the birth of the Son of God, the Light of Lights, the Prince of Peace. It is the most appropriate time to celebrate the promise of the one who came to be the Light of the World in its fullness.

Advertisement

The liturgy at Christmas powerfully expresses the theme of light shattering darkness; “Today a light will shine upon us, for the Lord is born for us: and he will be called Wonderful-Counsellor. Through him all things came to be, not one thing had its being but through him. All that came to be had life in him and that life was the light of people, a light that shines in the dark, a light that darkness could not overpower.” (Jn1:2-4).

On the threshold of Christmas my prayer for all is that we may always live out our lives from this light. No matter how dark it may become, individually or collectively, we are assured that darkness will never overcome us. This means staying close to the light and connecting with it on a daily basis. In all my Christmas cards there is a line printed which I now share with you:

“May the Light you bear illumine the face of the Beloved in everyone you see.”

In the last verse of the carol, ‘In the Bleak Midwinter, we hear these words:

What can I give Him

poor as I am?

If I were a shepherd, I would give a lamb

If I were a wise man , I would do my part

Yet what I can, I give Him

Give my heart.

We can make that our gift this Christmas. As I wish you every blessing at this time, I pray this prayer over you: When he came to us as man, the Son of God scattered the darkness of this world, and filled this holy day with his glory. May the God of infinite goodness scatter the darkness of sin and brighten your hearts with holiness. Amen.