At the start of September, when I was beginning to plan what I would do for October’s column, I was having some issues with coming up with ideas.

Perhaps, I could discuss Halloween… Almost a month early.

Maybe I could discuss the Russia-Ukraine war… Even though every other media outlet has already exhausted every ounce of content within it.

Advertisement

And then, Wednesday, September 7 happened – it was a very strange day for the UK.

Just the day before, we had Elizabeth as Queen, and Boris as Prime Minister.

And only two days later, Charles was King and Liz Truss was Prime Minister.

Regardless of political or religious affiliations – these are two massive changes for any country to undergo over any period of time.

Never mind having only a day to prepare…

And now I’m wondering how I’m going to fit so much content into my 700-word column…

I think it would be both remiss and disrespectful of me not to cover the Queen’s death first.

Advertisement

I understand that the royals may be controversial in our little corner of the world – so excuse me if I come across as tiptoeing around some things.

First and foremost, regardless of what she stands for, you have to give it to her – 96 years – and working hard till the end.

That’s not a bad life; 70 of those years of which were spent on the throne!

She did a lot with those seven decades, too.

And while some will say not all she did was good – and I can certainly agree that the establishment that she stood for is far from idyllic – she was a human being, and really did live her life to the fullest.

As with all families, she had her fair share of ups and downs – but she managed each situation with grace and elegance.

She did what she could with the opportunities she was given.

She was born into that family, and forced into her position at such a young age.

As much as we may disagree, it’s really not a life I think anyone would choose when you get to the nuts and bolts of it.

And the grand finale was her funeral.

It was a must-watch event – a formidable display of grief and grandiosity, and an occasion that I think really summed up her reign.

It was something we’ll never see again.

On the flip side – and one of the littler-big people of the UK – Liz Truss.

Now, I want to preface this by saying that I understand the importance of impartiality, and that each and every one of us has our own opinions, and that’s a good thing: Everyone deserves a viewpoint.

And, sometimes, it’s about listening to understand, not listening to argue.

Liz is a woman that seems to float with the wind, in whatever direction will win her votes.

Jumping from the Lib Dems to the Tories, being pro-war and then anti-war, pro-monarchy and then anti-monarchy, anti-Brexit and now, you guessed it, pro-Brexit.

She’s a fierce anti-trans warrior, and voted 48 times in favour of welfare cuts.

She seems like a woman whose ability will never trump her ambition.

The government which she represents stands for a past generation… a generation that the majority of today’s youth would much prefer to get out of power; a generation that forced millions into poverty; a generation that privatised the utilities and the healthcare system; and a generation that STILL enforces the gender pay-gap.

I’m not saying that Liz herself has done all this – ironically, she’s done very, very little.

What I’m saying is, to quote Henry Ford, “If you always do what you always did, you’ll always get what you always got”.

In essence, with her Thatcherite views, she could drag us back decades, and she’s partying on taxpayers’ money as she does it.

Her recent mini-budget only serves to perpetuate this principle.

We’re facing some massive changes at the moment, and changes that will have effects decades into the future.

From the good parts of the country dying, and the bad parts getting higher up – we’re in for a bit of a roller coaster here, folks.

Keep your hands and feet inside the ride, or else Liz Truss will take them and sell them in her beloved pork markets.