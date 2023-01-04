Almost three years ago, in the heart of lockdown, a 15-year-old Jack sought out the opportunity to write for this newspaper.

Like everyone else, I was watching a lot of films – perhaps when I was meant to be studying – and I was posting reviews of them in the family WhatsApp group.

After perceiving them to be critically-acclaimed, I thought one day – ‘I wonder if I could get these reviews to a wider audience?’ – and there began my writing for the ‘Herald.

After emailing my sample review of Will Farrell’s ‘Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga’ to Michael Devlin, and getting his approval in the form of a publication date the following week, there began an adventure which comprised of weeks, then months, and then years of review, after review, after review.

Over the past 124 weeks, I’ve reviewed just about every piece of media I’ve ever consumed – from films, to TV shows, books, and games.

Throughout that time period, I also got the opportunity to write longer feature pieces on stuff I’m passionate about, including climate change, Pride, and issues affecting people my age – the latter, of which, transformed into this very column that you’re reading now.

Seizing the day

The Oxford Dictionary definition of ‘opportunity’ is a set of circumstances that makes it possible to do something.

What this means is that opportunities present themselves to us in many different ways, and it’s about taking advantage of that opportunity when it’s available to allow us to do something that will benefit us – as Nike reminds us – Just Do It.

The other side of this, of course, is that we can’t avail of each and very opportunity that comes our way, and even if you follow your instincts on just a few, you truly can achieve greatness.

In 2008, on snowy night in Paris, Travis Kalanick once stood for hours waiting for taxi to pass by to take him home.

He joked with a friend about the idea of ordering a private limo from an app – something which seemed ridiculous at the time. Three months later, ‘Uber’ was born.

From such a small, insignificant event, one of the world’s largest and most well-known companies was created – and while Uber have had their fair share of wrong turns (enjoy the driving pun!), had Kalanick not seized his opportunity, we would not have such an integral part of getting around today.

Okay, I have word limits to adhere to, so I need to cut myself a bit short.

A fond farewell – for now

My entire ethos over the past few years has been to discuss teen-centric topics, but something that comes with my unique point-of-view on these things – being 18 – also means I have some commitments outside of the newspaper, such as my A-Levels.

So, for the next few months, I’m going to be taking a break from the reviews and the column to focus on my studies.

Do not fret, though: I should be making a comeback sometime over the summer when all my exams are wrapped up.

As such, I’ll check back in then to see how we’re all doing in this ever-evolving world.

Before I go, and without sounding like an Academy Award winner, I do have some acknowledgements – but I’ll keep it short.

First and foremost: Michael Devlin, for first getting me into the newspaper, and being such a great mentor to me for the past three years. He has consistently been my first port-of-call when it comes to my endless questions about my writings.

Secondly, Victoria Housden, for helping me with everything to do with this column; from getting it up-and-running, to keeping it progressing smoothly – and being a constant source of light and laughter with each and every interaction.

Finally, Nigel McDonagh for being the mastermind behind the entire operation, and constantly presenting me with opportunities to try new things within the world of journalism.

I am perpetually grateful to have had this platform to rant about whatever is topical each month, and even more grateful that people actually read it.

I’ve had so many new experiences over the past few years thanks to the ‘Herald – from doing video interviews and talking to politicians, to giving a first-hand account of the pandemic in schools, and discussing issues that are hitting hard both locally and internationally – to having a great excuse to be constantly watching films, of course!

So, good luck navigating this world of bigotry and oppression, but also make sure to look out for the good, because it really does outweigh the bad – ten-fold.

It has been a genuine pleasure to write what is now more than 150 pieces for the ‘Herald – and I promise that I’ll be back to check in sometime in the future!