With the country in the middle of the worst economic crisis since World War II, the new Prime Minister’s claim that she will be able to fix society’s ills, is astonishing.
Coming into office this week and suggesting we can ‘ride out the storm’ together will ring hollow for anyone with even a scrap of memory. Wasn’t it this government that presided over the decline into this mess in the first place? Wasn’t a nodding Liz Truss part of that government and its collective decisions? Isn’t this crisis party due to Conservative ideals for the free market, where the way forward has been dictated by money rather than morals?
Vowing to turn the country into an ‘aspiration nation’, while avoiding any windfall taxes, Liz Truss can only be one of three things: A deluded actress, a megalomaniac or a genius. However, the latter might be a stretch, considering this is the woman who couldn’t find her way out of a crowded room.
With energy bills on a meteoric rise for all, Prime Minister Truss and her new coterie are due to reveal further details of an action plan today (Thursday). She has already mooted the concept of lending money to energy companies so as to off-set any further increase for households.
But, this is merely adding to the burden on the tax-payer in the long-run – rather than taxing the record gains from the profiteering energy companies.
Ahead of the next general election, Liz Truss has two years to implement any such action plan and two years to make a difference for families already struggling. A week has famously been categorised as a long time in politics, but another two years of a lying, sneering, duplicitous Tory Government which is entirely out of touch with ordinary working people, will feel like an eternity.
More of the same?
