In the daytime, I can barely keep my eyes open. And at night, I can’t sleep a wink.My mind keeps racing in circles.I’m too tired to sleep.

And when I do, I wake up exhausted.

It’s a daily battle with the night.

Advertisement

How long have I been like this?

And how much longer can I last?

Time passes me by like a speeding train.

Shadows taunt and hang around me like dust in the air.

At times I feel as though I’m lost in somebody else’s nightmare.

I can’t tell what’s real and what’s not anymore.

Fractured dreams lay scattered on the ground like broken windows.

Advertisement

I don’t know what anything means.

Any of it.

This is the part of the job they don’t tell you about.

Every aspect of life is left hanging on tender hooks.

An air of uncertainty smothers your every thought.

You can’t communicate.

You drift off in mid conversation.

You are exhausted from overthinking.

You just want to sleep.

But you can’t.

Your mind won’t let you.

It’s 3am, and your eyes are twitching; staring into the black void of night.

Everything is in a tightrope.

You either have the winning lottery ticket in your hand, or a piece of toilet paper.

Will tomorrow be the day you find out which one it is?

If you can only get to the end of the week, everything might work out.

And then you can buy your way out of this mess that surrounds you.

I am giving motivation talks every Thursday at McCann’s Bar, between 2pm and closing.

See you there.