Trillick and Donaghmore Res battle for title this Wednesday

TRILLICK and Donaghmore will play their refixed Division One Reserve Knockout Final this Wednesday night.
The match has an 8pm throw-in time under the lights at Pairc Eire Ogs in Carrickmore. It was originally pencilled in for last Wednesday but was postponed because of a clash with Donaghmore Seniors league game with Moortown.
Also this Wednesday evening Clonoe will be hoping to wrap up the ACL Division Two title and with it secure their promotion straight back to Senior football, when they host struggling Tattyreagh, who are in desperate need of something themselves at the other end of the table. That one gets underway at 7.15pm.
The full round of fixtures on Wednesady night (Sept 6th) are as follows:
Division One Reserve Knockout Final
At Pairc Eire Ogs, 8pm
Trillick vs Donaghmore
ACL Division Two at 7.15pm
Clonoe vs Tattyreagh
Minor Championship Quarter-Final at 6.30pm
Loughmacrory vs Both Domhnaigh
Minor League at 6.30pm
Gr 1
Dromore vs An Charraig Mhor
Eglish vs Galbally
Gr 2
Dungannon vs Kildress
Edendork vs Coalisland
Owen Roes vs Na Doiri Oga
Pomeroy vs Fintona
Gr 3A
Moy vs Moortown
Eskra vs Aghaloo
Rock vs Stewartstown
Gr3B
Strabane vs Greencastle
Castlederg vs Aghyaran
Naomh Eoghan vs Drumragh
Gr3 Dev
Errigal Ciaran vs Donaghmore
Gr 4
Augher vs Na Doiri Oga
Urney vs Naomh Brid
