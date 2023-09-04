Trillick and Donaghmore Res battle for title this Wednesday

TRILLICK and Donaghmore will play their refixed Division One Reserve Knockout Final this Wednesday night.

The match has an 8pm throw-in time under the lights at Pairc Eire Ogs in Carrickmore. It was originally pencilled in for last Wednesday but was postponed because of a clash with Donaghmore Seniors league game with Moortown.

Also this Wednesday evening Clonoe will be hoping to wrap up the ACL Division Two title and with it secure their promotion straight back to Senior football, when they host struggling Tattyreagh, who are in desperate need of something themselves at the other end of the table. That one gets underway at 7.15pm.

Advertisement

The full round of fixtures on Wednesady night (Sept 6th) are as follows:

Division One Reserve Knockout Final

At Pairc Eire Ogs, 8pm

Trillick vs Donaghmore

ACL Division Two at 7.15pm

Clonoe vs Tattyreagh

Minor Championship Quarter-Final at 6.30pm

Advertisement

Loughmacrory vs Both Domhnaigh

Minor League at 6.30pm

Gr 1

Dromore vs An Charraig Mhor

Eglish vs Galbally

Gr 2

Dungannon vs Kildress

Edendork vs Coalisland

Owen Roes vs Na Doiri Oga

Pomeroy vs Fintona

Gr 3A

Moy vs Moortown

Eskra vs Aghaloo

Rock vs Stewartstown

Gr3B

Strabane vs Greencastle

Castlederg vs Aghyaran

Naomh Eoghan vs Drumragh

Gr3 Dev

Errigal Ciaran vs Donaghmore

Gr 4

Augher vs Na Doiri Oga

Urney vs Naomh Brid