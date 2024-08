THE 2023-24 Fermanagh and Western League Division One season was protracted and messy, very messy indeed.

It was dogged by controversy. There was the infamous Junior Cup protest by Tummery Athletic, a subsequent appeal by Enniskillen Rangers and a Mulhern Cup pitch dispute between Dergview Reserves and NFC Kesh.

But when the dust had settled following the various disagreements and the occasional heated exchange, the season concluded with Enniskillen Rangers pipping Tummery Athletic to the Mercer League title.

That ended the Dromore side’s bid for a fourth Division One title in a row, although Ryan Hanna’s team had the consolation of capturing the Mulhern Cup after defeating Dergview Reserves 3-2 in the showpiece decider at Ferney Park.

Rangers, meanwhile, went on to win the Junior Cup for a fifth time in the club’s history by defeating Cleary Celtic 2-0 at Stangmore Park.

But much has changed since last season’s trophies were handed out.

Top of that list is the fact that this season Hanna will be managing his hometown club Enniskillen Town United.

After guiding Tummery to three Mercer League titles in a row, the player-manager has returned to the Town to take over the reins following the departure of Rory Judge. Judge had been in charge for 16 years, and, while he enjoyed much success during his tenure, it is a fact that Town haven’t won a major trophy in almost a decade.

No doubt Hanna will be looking to put that right as soon as possible.

Tummery, meanwhile, have appointed Kevin McAleer as their new supremo at Crawford’s Lane.

As a player, McAleer was a central figure in Athletic’s success, but, the defender was set to miss this incoming season because of injury, and has decided to turn his hand to management.

He has big boots to fill but he’s been about Tummery long enough to know what is required to ensure further success.

Apart from those two changes, it’s very much as you were in terms of managers in the top flight.

No doubt Tummery and Enniskillen Town will both have their sights on silverware this season but who else is likely to be in the mix at the business end of the 2024-25 campaign?

Rangers will no doubt feature prominently, as should Ryan Campbell’s NFC Kesh, who fell at the final hurdle last time out.

Lisbellaw United and Killen Rangers enjoyed encouraging campaigns last season, and if they can show further improvement, they could well be knocking on the door.

Strathroy, too, will be looking to kick on, as indeed will Dergview Reserves, Irvinestown Wanderers and Beragh Swifts.

The main priority for new boys Ardstraw, Augher Stars, and, some of the aforementioned above, will be survival and anything beyond that will be considered a bonus.

Today’s Division One fixtures are: Ardstraw v Lisbellaw United; Augher Stars v Ekn Town United; Dergview Res v Strathroy Harps; Enniskillen Rangers v Beragh Swifts; Irvinestown Wdrs v NFC Kesh; Killen Rgrs v Tummery Athletic

