A week to remember for newly wed Niall

IT’S said that a week is a long time in politics, but the new year which Niall Kelly is currently enjoying will definitely take some beating for him personally.

On Monday past, the Errigal Ciaran centre half back married Caoimhe Winters in St Macartan’s Church in Trillick. Now, less than a fortnight later (albeit delayed by the weather) he’ll be lining out for his club in the All-Ireland semi-final against Dr Crokes of Killarney with the dream of a Croke Park appearance beckoning.

The preparations for his wedding day culminated in an enjoyable occasion for all and he will be hoping that the outcome on Saturday in Portlaoise is an equally happy one for both the Errigal players, management and supporters.

The Dunmoyle-based side have enjoyed many momentous occasions in 2024 and are hoping to begin the new year in exactly the same fashion.

This is the third time in which they’ve progressed to the last four of the All-Ireland Club championships, and there are understandably high hopes that the current generation of players can go one better than their predecessors in both 1994 and 2003.

“It was just surreal altogether to have won the Ulster title. Enda (McGinley) has always encouraged us to make our mark. But 22 years since our last All-Ireland appearance is a massive gap and we’re just delighted to have got over the line in Ulster,” he said.

“At this level every tackle and every ball is absolutely massive. Maybe the extra man against Kilcoo made a difference. But we were just really delighted to have got over the line. We enjoyed the celebrations and then looking ahead.

“Obviously the club has got over the line before, but you can’t under-estimate how massive the past few weeks are for us all. Hopefully, this will inspire the next generation and they can see that it is possible to reach and win these big matches.

“Our support is always massive either in a league or championship game. Whatever it is, the supporters come with us and come with the noise and colours. We can hear them with every score, every turnover and it pushes us on.”

Now, they will be aiming to once more prove to be the extra player when the cavalcade of buses and cars makes the three-hour trip to O’Moore Park in Portlaoise. The previous two All-Ireland semi-finals resulted in defeats at the hands of Nemo Rangers from Cork, but this is a new era and one that a relatively young Errigal team is embracing with confidence and enthusiasm.

For Niall Kelly and the rest of the players, the preparations ahead of this clash have likely followed a familiar pattern at MacRory Park. Apart from the Christmas break, and the small matter of his wedding, the focus has been fully on the challenge posed by the Kerry and Munster champions.

“It’s crazy when you think about it. But when the games have been in the melting up, we’ve backed ourselves in those moments to get big scores and turnovers. The game is up when the board goes up, and thankfully we’ve been on the right side of things,” he added.

“The All-Ireland semi-final is going to be a massive occasion, and for me the wedding was another massive day to prepare for. But it’s going to be a massive day for the club, the supporters, families and those who are always there for us.

“Any game now is going to be a quality one. We’ve done the same prep for every other game, including Dr Crokes. It was the same in the Tyrone championship, but when you cross the white line the plans can go haywire and you have the flexibility to play what’s in front of you. How could you not look forward to the semi-final of an All-Ireland. They don’t come around very often.”

Now, as the countdown begins to the penultimate stage, and a possible All-Ireland Final in Croke Park beckons, Errigal Ciaran and Kelly are getting set for another big milestone in what has been such a memorable season already.

It’s one that they’re embracing wholeheartedly, just as they did at the wedding of Niall and his new Trillick bride last Monday!