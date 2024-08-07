ACL Div 1 round-up: Donnelly hits late winner for Reds

ACL DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

Galbally 1-9 Trillick 0-13

MATTIE Donnelly popped up with the winning point deep into injury time at Pearse Park to give Trillick a much needed win at the expense of a Galbally side who looked in control at the break.

Both defences were on top for most of the first half with the wind assisted hosts three in front thanks to efforts from Conor Donaghy, Joseph Corrigan and Ronan Nugent. A couple of Lee Brennan frees kept the St.Macartans in touch but a well taken goal in first half injury time from Daniel Kerr left it 1-6 to 0-3 at the interval.

Brennan and Darragh Donaghy traded early second half points before Trillick hit a purple patch. Brennan hit four ion a row including a brace of frees from beyond the 45m line with Ciaran Daly also on target. Corrigan and Kerr replied for Galbally but they failed to scored again as the Gray brothers Ryan and Liam both registered with Brennan then levelling matters before Donnelly won it.

Killyclogher 1-8 Loughmacrory 0-9

KILLYCLOGHER maintained their push for a league semi final berth but they didn’t get matters their own way at home to neighbours Loughmacrory in a low scoring encounter.

Diarmaid Gallagher and Ruairi McCullagh weighed in with a brace of points each as the visitors edged the opening period 0-4 to 0-3, Conal McCann, Mark Bradley and Emmet McFadden the Killyclogher marksmen.

On the restart McCullagh and Eoin Melholm pushed the St.Theresas three clear before Marc Flanagan opened Killyclogher’s second half account. The crucial score of the contest arrived in the 43rd minute when Dara Hayes grabbed the only goal of the game. Cathal and Gareth Donaghy had points either side of that strike but efforts from McCann and Nathan O’Neill ensured that Killyclogher stayed in front.

Donaghmore 0-12 Edendork 0-12

THIS was a crucial game for both sides at Father Eamon Devlin Park and in the end a draw was a fair result to keep both of them just above the danger zone in the top flight.

Donaghmore began brightly in the opening quarter with points from Ronan Cassidy, Noah Grimes and defender Joey Clarke but by the break Edendork only trailed by the minimum margin after scores from Niall Morgan, Patrick McLernon and Fiachra Nelis.

James McCann and Cassidy helped stretch Donaghmore’s advantage on the resumption before Edendork hit back with scores from Ben Cullen and Rian Nelis. Noah Grimes and Cassidy exchanged points with Morgan and Stevie Gervin before a Darren McCurry free edged the visitors in front. Ryan Cush though sent over a late equaliser to earn the St.Patricks a deserved share off the spoils.

Ardboe 1-14 Eglish 0-8

AFTER winning just once in their opening eight games Ardboe were in deep trouble and while they remain joint second bottom off the table this second win on the bounce will have given them a major boost.

The Rossas began the game like they meant business with points from Cormac Devlin and David Mulgrew being followed by a well taken Michael O’Neill goal all inside three minutes. Ethan Jordan converted three Eglish frees but Mulgrew and Caolan Mallaghan both registered to leave it 1-4 to 0-4 at halftime.

O’Neill and Shay McGuigan had early second half points for the Rossas before Eglish were thrown a lifeline when Jordan converted a 37th minute penalty. Ardboe though upped the ante after tat with McGuigan hitting another three points with Mallaghan, Shea O’Hare and Conan Devlin also on target as they ran out convincing winners.

Dungannon 2-12 Clonoe 2-11

DUNGANNON moved joint top of the table thanks to this hard earned victory over Clonoe at O’Neill Park in a contest that swayed one way and then the other.

Clonoe were the better side in the opening quarter as points from Connor McAliskey and Danny McNulty helped them establish a 0-4 to 0-1 lead. That all changed when Paul Donaghy converted a penalty in the 18th minute and two minutes later Ryan Jones scored another goal to put the Clarkes 2-6 to 0-6 clear.

The opening two points went the way of the Clarkes as well and it looked all over bar the shouting until a McAliskey goal gave Clonoe a glimmer of hope. Declan McClure and McNulty added points with Donaghy, Oisin Cowan and Paudie McNulty responding for the hosts. With two minutes to go a Fintan McClure goal put the Rahillys in front but the Clarkes scored an equaliser with Donaghy taking his personal haul to 1-6 to win it.

Coalisland 2-6 Dromore 1-7

DROMORE missed out on the opportunity to go joint top of the table when they came out on the wrong end of a surprise defeat at the hands of Coalisland at Father Campbell Park.

Two second half goals won the day for the Fianna and while they are still joint second from bottom in the table this win is just the lift that they needed going into the crucial final five games of the campaign. Tiernan Quinn and Sean L Corr had first half points for the hosts with Peter Teague on target for Dromore and John MacRory scoring an 8th minute goal to leave it level at the interval, 0-6 to 1-3.

Teague and Paudi Dillon had second half points for the St.Dympnas but despite failing to raise a white flag after the break goals from Cathaoir Quinn and James McCann won the day for Coalisland.