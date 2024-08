WEDNESDAY ROUND-UP

KILLYCLOGHER moved joint top of the table with a hard-earned win away to Edendork. A Sean Broderick goal coupled with points from Gavin Potter, Mark Bradley and Conall McCann enabled them to lead by four at the break with Potter getting their second half goal. Darren McCurry was in superb form for the hosts with eleven points while James Fearon got their goal.

Errigal Ciaran share top spot but they too had to pull out all the stops to win at Clonoe. Eoin Kelly and Darragh Canavan got their goals with Ruairi Canavan landing 0-7. Connor McAliskey scored the Rahillys goal as well as a number of points with Pascal McClure and Ciaran Corr also on target.

Dungannon and Dromore both remain in the hunt for a semi final spot after they shared the spoils in a thriller at O’Neill Park. Ryan Jones, Paddy Quinn, Conor McKee and Finn Spence got the goals for the Clarkes with Brian Gallagher getting the St.Dympnas major with Declan McNulty, Colm MacRory and Peter Teague among their points with the latter hitting the equaliser.

Galbally climbed back into the top four after winning away to neighbours Pomeroy. Enda McGarrity and Sean Hughes bagged the goals for the Pearses with Ronan Nugent, Liam Rafferty and Darragh Donaghy featuring among their points. Ryan Loughran, Jude Campbell, Hugh McNamee and Lorcan Kilpatrick were among the points for the Plunketts.

Ardboe boosted their survival hopes when they got the better of fellow strugglers Clonoe at Coney Park. The Fianna led by two points at the break but a 50th minute Caolan Mallaghan goal ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides. Tiernan Quinn, Niall Devlin and Peter Herron were among the points for the visitors with Oisin Devlin, David Mulgrew and Conan Devlin on target for the Rossas.

Omagh finished strongly at Healy Park to secure a crucial win against Donaghmore. Enda McCaffery got the St.Endas goal with Ronan O’Neill and Conor O’Donnell weighing in with 0-4 apiece. Jude McNally was the Donaghmore goal scorer with Ryan Cush and Ronan Cassidy supplying points for the visitors.

Trillick moved into the top half of the table when they proved too strong for Eglish on home soil. Lee Brennan, Mattie Donnelly, Simon Garrity and defender Daley Tunney were among the points for the St.Macartans with Ethan Jordan, Matthew McGleenan and Seamus Muldoon the Eglish marksmen on the night.