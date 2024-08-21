ACL Div 1 round-up: Lough increase the pressure on the Fianna

ACL DIVISION ONE- SUNDAY ROUND-UP

Coalisland 1-13 Loughmacrory 3-10

THIS contest that brought together a side with little to play for against one battling for survival and it was the former who came out on top at Father Campbell Park as Loughmacrory accounted for Coalisland.

A 17th minute Ruairi McCullagh goal was the score that separated the two sides at the short whistle with Sean L Corr, Tiernan Quinn, McCullagh and Cathal Donaghy among the points for their respective sides.

Quinn and Eoin McElholm swapped points on the restart before efforts from McKernan and Paul Corr helped the Fianna get back on level terms.

McElholm then scored his first goal and while James McCann cancelled that out at the other end of the field a second McElholm major coupled with points from Aodhan Donaghy and Stephen Grimes helped win the day.

Eglish 0-11 Carrickmore 1-11

This contest brought together two sides at opposite ends of the Division One table and while the result went according to the formbook it was a lot closer than people would have thought it would be.

Lorcan McGarrity and Oisin McElroy eased Carmen into an early lead but Eglish fought back to get their noses in front thanks to scores from Ethan Jordan, Matthew McGleenan and Conor McCan. Carrickmore though rallied approaching the break with points from McGarrity (2) and Danny Fullerton giving them a slender 0-5 to 0-4 advantage.

Three minutes into the second half Sean Loughran scored the only goal of the game and Tiarnan Murray and Fullerton added points. To their credit Eglish staged a rally that yielded points from Jordan, Ryan Donnelly and McGleenan but late scores from Loughran and Fullerton sealed it for Carmen.

Donaghmore 1-13 Pomeroy 0-9

DONAGHMORE made sure that they wouldn’t be dragged into the relegation dogfight when beating Pomeroy at Father Devlin Park, a result that doesn’t leave the Plunketts safe yet.

Hugh J Cunningham had an early point for the visitors but Donaghmore then assumed control. Ronan Cassidy, Niah Grimes, Conor O’Neill and James McCann all recorded points to leave them 0-9 to 0-3 in front at the turnaround.

Kieran McGeary, Aidan Coyle and Lorcan Kilpatrick all registered for Pomeroy but a goal from Cassidy made sure that Donaghmore kept their opponents at arms length and Ronan Donnelly, Lorcan Quinn and Grimes added points to ensure victory.

Clonoe 1-6 Omagh 0-14

THIS was a contest that Clonoe really needed to win but it was Omagh who took the spoils at O’Rahilly Park to leave the home side still in trouble with games running out.

Daryl Magee bagged the only goal in the first half for the home side but it was the St.Endas who edged things 0-6 to 1-2 thanks to points from Conan Grugan, Jason McAnulla and Conor O’Donnell.

Connor McAliskey hit all but one of Clonoe’s points with wing half back Shea Coney their other marksman but Omagh were the better side in the second half. Oisin Millar and Cormac Taggart both got their names on the scoresheet with the experienced trio of Grugan, McAnulla and O’Donnell all ending with 0-3 apiece.

Rossas still in trouble

Trillick 0-12 Ardboe 2-4

ARDBOE made the long trip to Donnelly Park badly in need of points to steer clear of danger and they will feel that they could have taken something from the game despite the fact that opponents Trillick scored twice as many times as they did.

The Rossas enjoyed a dream start when the first score of the game proved to be a Conor Devlin goal. Trillick though got on top with seven points on the trot from Lee Brennan, Ciaran Daly, Simon Garrity and James Garrity before Conan Devlin had the final say o the half for the Loughshore men.

As was the case in the first half Ardboe struck for an early goal on the restart through Jemi Muldoon and that enabled them to get their noses in front again. Oran Mulgrew and Shay McGuigan traded points with Brennan and Liam Gray with Trillick doing just enough to come out on top as Brennan took his personal haul to six points.

Galbally 3-8 Killyclogher 2-11

TWO sides chasing a top four finish went head to head here at Pearse Park and it finished all square with Galbally producing a strong second half display with the wind to deny Killyclogher victory.

Both sides fielded without regulars and it was the visitors who dominated the first half with Mark Bradley kicking four points and Marc Flanagan getting a brace while Gavin Potter found the net to leave them 1-8 to 0-3 in front.

Jordan Barton added to that advantage on the restart before Galbally hit back with goals from Joseph Corrigan and Darragh Donaghy either side of a Ronan Nugent point. Sean Kerr then got a fortunate Killyclogher goal but points from Conor Donnelly and Mark Tally closed the gap before Corrigan raised another green flag. It looked like the winner until two late Caolan O’Hagan points at the other end levelled things.