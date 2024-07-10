ACL Div 1 Round-up: Successful trip to Lough for Dromore

ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP



Loughmacrory 0-11 Dromore 1-11

THE first score of this encounter ultimately proved to be the one that divided the two sides at the final whistle as Dromore took the spoils from their trip to Loughmacrory.

Advertisement

There was only four minutes gone on he clock when the St.Dympna’s were awarded a penalty and Declan McNulty confidently dispatched his spot kick to the net. Oran Sludden and McNulty added points but efforts from Pauraic Meenagh, Ruairi McCullagh and Dara Curran meant that the St.Theresas only trailed by the minimum at the break.

In the first attack of the second half Gareth Donaghy levelled matters but the hosts were never able to get their noses in front. Niall Sludden, McNulty and Ronan McNabb added points and while Loughmacrory had the last two scores from Meenagh and McCullagh it wasn’t enough.

Clonoe 0-11 Pomeroy 0-11

KIERAN McGeary came to Pomeroy’s rescue with a late equaliser at O’Rahilly Park as Pomeroy secured a good point on their travels to Clonoe.

It was the O’Rahillys who shaded the opening period 0-6 to 0-5 thanks to points from Danny McNulty, Connor McAliskey and Ryan Quinn. McGeary had hit a first half brace as well with Ronan Duffin and Leo Quinn also on target for the Plunketts.

It was nip and tuck throughout the second half as well with McAliskey, Declan McClure, Frank Burns and Lorcan Kilpatrick among the points for their respective sides. With time running out it looked as though Clonoe had one it when a long delivery from McNulty was punched over the bar by [Pascal McClure but there was still time for McGeary to land his fifth of the night.

Ardboe 1-13 Edendork 2-10

Advertisement

NIALL Morgan once again demonstrated his class as he converted a brilliant last gasp long range free to give Edendork a draw at Coney Park and deny Ardboe their first win of the campaign.

The St.Malachys were without the injured Darren McCurry but they still greeted the short whistler with their noses in front thanks to a Fionn Devlin goal, Shay McGuigan, Shay Quinn, Morgan and James Fearon among the points for their sides.

Ardboe lifted their game in the second half with Cormac Devlin finding the net and McGuigan and Jemi Muldoon supplying points. Edendork grabbed a second goal of their own through Neil Kilpatrick but they still trailed until Morgan showed nerves of steel with that outstanding late conversion from 45 metre out on the left wing.

Dungannon 1-11 Trillick 0-10

A STRONG finish at O’Neill Park saw Dungannon outscore visiting Trillick by 1-3 to 0-1 in the final six minutes to come from behind to take both league points.

Paddy Quinn kicked a couple of early points for the Clarkes but Trillick responded through Mattie Donnelly, Charlie Donnelly and Sean McDonnell before Kevin Barker had the final say to leave the hosts only one in arrears at the turnaround.

Mattie Donnely opened the second half scoring before a trio of Conor McKee points had the Clarkes in front. Trillick responded again through Daley Tunney and Dan Donnelly before McKee reacted first o send the ball to the net after a Paul Donaghy effort had come back off the post. It proved to be a crucial score and Dungannon closed the game out with points from Ben Gormley, Donaghy and Paudie McNulty.

Carrickmore 2-20 Coalisland 1-7

CARRICKMORE are a side who are bang in form at the minute and they demonstrated that at home on Friday night as they ruthless put Coalisland to the sword.

The St.Colmcilles were out of the traps quickly with five points in the opening ten minutes from Danny Fullerton (2), Tiernan McGarrity, Ciaran Daly and Tiernan Murray. Michael McKernan opened the Fianna’s account before Plunkett Kane notched a goal for the visitors. Daly and Lorcan McGarrity had Carrickmore points but Tiernan Quinn and Bailey Leonard hit five between them to leave only two points separating the sides at the break.

Within three minutes of the restart it was effectively game over after Lorcan McGarrity and Sean Donnelly both scored goals. Donal Sheridan responded with a point but that proved to be Coalisland’s only score of the second half as Carrickmore pulled away with efforts from Daly, Oisin McElroy and Ruairi Loughran.

Eglish 0-10 Errigal Ciaran 2-16

EGLISH are now the only side in division one without a point to their name after Errigal Ciran secured a comfortable win at Connolly Park at the weekend.

Tommy Canavan got the visitors first goal after only eight minutes but Eglish replied with a brace of points each from Seamus Muldoon and Luke Donnelly. It was Errigal Ciaran though who led 1-7 to 0-6 at halftime with Ruairi and Darragh Canavan among their points.

Muldoon and Donnelly had third quarter points for the home side but the visitors stretched their advantage through Mark Kavanagh and Odhran Robinson. With eight minutes to go Ruairi Canavan found the net and along with brother Darragh he tagged on late points for a convincing win.