ACL Div 2 round-up: Clogher shock the Red Knights

ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION TWO ROUND-UP



Beragh 1-13 Clogher 2-11

CLOGHER’S last two scores at Beragh were goals and that proved vital as they secured a surprise but fully merited win over the Red Knights.

The Eire Ogs greeted the halftime whistle 0-7 to 0-4 in front thanks to five points from the boot of Ryan McCaughey, Conor Owens with three for the hosts after Ben McSorley had opened their account.

Finbar and Ryan McCaughey had a brace of points each for the visitors in the second half with Martin Rodgers and Owens hitting 0-5 between them for the Red Knights before a Finn Grimes goal helped bring them level. It was anybody’s game at this stage but Clogher then got their goals through Jamie Callaghan and Mark Bogue and while Beragh had points from Paddy McCann, Oran Treacy and Owens it wasn’t enough to save them.

Moortown 1-16 Kildress 1-6

WITH home advantage at the Loughshore Moortown went into this game with Kildress as warm favourites and they fully justified that tag after producing an impressive second half display.

There was little between the two sides in the opening period with Shea Lawn, Rian Smith, Philiip Lennon and Corey Holland among the points for their respective sides while an Oisin McDonald goal left the Wole Tones just two in arrears at the interval.

The second half proved to be a completely different story as the visitors were to add just two points to their tally. Moortown turned the screw with a goal from Matty Conlon and points from Liam Lawn, Brian McLernon and Tony Quinn while Shea Lawn finished leading marksman with half a dozen to his name.

Moy 3-12 Aghyaran 2-11

THIS was one of the games of the day in Intermediate football at the weekend and it didn’t disappoint as Moy held off a spirited Aghyaran fightback to take the spoils.

It was a game that produced two outstanding individual displays of score taking with Michael Conroy hitting 2-9 and Ronan McHugh getting all but a point of the St.Davogs tally. Ryan Coleman scored an early goal for the hosts and Conroy tagged on a number of points to leave them leading 1-10 to 0-2 at halftime.

McHugh got two second half goals, one of which was a penalty, with Ethan McHugh the only other Aghyaran marksman. Despite the Aghyaran fightback Moy held their nerve with that man Conroy getting a brace of goals to help seal victory.

Greencastle 1-9 Naomh Eoghan 0-5

GREENCASTLE remain at the business end of the table while opponents Naomh Eoghan are joint bottom following this encounter on Friday evening.

The first half proved to be a low scoring and drab affair during which the visitors led twice. Conal McConomy opened the scoring inside sixty seconds and after Cahir McCullagh had levelled Eamon McGovern put Naomh Eoghan in front again. That was as good as it got for them however as a McCullagh goal left it 1-2 to 0-2 at the midway stage, the score coming from a 16th minute penalty.

Damian Coyle, Eoin Devine and Brendan Boyle added points for the visitors in the second half but at no stage did they look like getting anything from the contest. McCullagh took his personal haul to 1-5 with John McGlinchey, Sean Og McCann and Sean Warnock also on target as Greencastle won comfortably.

Drumragh 0-9 Owen Roes 2-16

OWEN Roes produced arguably their best performance of the campaign to date as they secured a convincing victory at Drumragh on Friday evening.

An early Conal McCormack goal sent them on their way and they never looked back as they established a 1-9 to 0-5 interval advantage. County attacker Cathal McShane kicked four of those points with Ryan McAleer getting a brace, Eoin Montgomery and Niall McCarney both on target for the Sarsfields.

Montgomery, McCarney and Tommy Murphy helped close the gap to three points by the three quarter mark but that was as good as it got for Drumragh. Ryan Kelly got a goal with Daire McGonigle among the points while an inform McShane weighed in with another five scores.

Cookstown 1-13 Stewartstown 1-9

COOKSTOWN picked up only their second win of the campaign and what a massive result it could prove to be as they got the better of neighbours Stewartstown at Paddy Cullen Park.

The Father Rocks started well and were 0-7 to 0-2 ahead within twenty minutes thanks to points from Matthew Carberry, Niall McMurray and Michael McElhatton. The Harps then came to life and boosted by a Stephen Talbot goal and points from Dan Lowe and Gareth Devlin they turned things around to lead by the minimum at the break.

The hosts made a good start to the second half as well with four points on the trot and while Shea Burke and Devlin had Stewartstown scores a goal from McElhatton in the 54th minute proved crucial on a night when Carberry finished with 0-7 to his name.

Rock 2-12 Fintona 0-12

A SCORING burst of 1-3 in a five minute spell gave Rock the upper hand at home to Fintona and the St.Patricks maintained that distance right to the final whistle.

Conor McGarrity got the goal with his brother Aidan and Shane Murphy, Conor Ward and Cathal McWilliams among the points as they led 1-7 to 0-4 at the turnaround, Aaron McCarney with a couple of points for the Pearses

McCarney added another three in the second half with Jarad Brogan and Peter McGlinn getting a couple each as well but they were always playing chase up especially after Aidan McGarrity got a second Rock goal. Liam Nugent and Thomas Mackle also contributed on the scoreboard for Rock with the McGarrity brothers hitting 2-5 between them.