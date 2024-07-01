ACL Div 2 Round-Up: Kildress take the derby spoils

ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION TWO ROUND-UP

Cookstown 1-11 Kildress 4-06

KILDRESS earned their second win of the season with a four point win over rivals Cookstown in a fiery encounter on a sunny Friday evening at Paddy Cullen Park.

The Wolfe Tones had established a ten-point half time advantage after a dominant second quarter but Father Rocks scored 1-4 without reply at the beginning of the second half to leave only three points between the sides heading into the final 20 minutes.

It was Kildress who would get the opening score in the fifth minute with a great turn and long range shot by Shea Murphy and they would double their lead moments later with an audacious score from 50 metres by Shea Tracey.

Cookstown would register their first score of the game from their first attempt on goal in the tenth minute, a good run by Michael Oscar Devlin resulted in a free which was converted by Matthew Carberry. The Wolfe Tones would respond from a 45m free off the ground by Shea Quinn. Both sides would then exchange another point each to leave two points between the sides after 18 minutes.

The turning point in the match would come in the 20th minute. Wolfe Tone forward Jonathon Connolly won a short kickout before making a fantastic run, fisting the ball to Philip Lennon who showed great composure to round the keeper and slot the ball to the empty net, leaving the score at 1-4 0-2 after 20 minutes. Kildress would go on to dominate the final 12 minutes of the half outscoring their rivals 3-2 0-2 in a clinical display that blew away the home side.

Cookstown reduced the gap to four points moments later, with Niall McMurray kicking a point after good work by Matthew Carberry. Kildress would respond with yet another goal. Midfielder Caolan McNamee would fetch the ball in the middle of the park, play a one two with his midfield partner, Philip Lennon, and finish low to the Fr Rocks net under little pressure from the Cookstown defence.

Fr Rocks were struggling to get a hold of the ball and became undisciplined, giving away another free kick which was converted by Shea Murphy. Cookstown would then miss a free kick in a scoreable position and moments later Kildress had yet another goal, Philip Lennon’s second of the match. Cormac Loughran’s outside of the boot attempt hit the post, Lennon was first to react and blasted the ball to the net to give his side an 11-point advantage.

Cookstown would score the last point of the half through Michael McElhatton but Kildress were in total control leading 3-5 0-4 after 30 minutes. Michael Crawley, Martin Loughran, Philip Lennon and Caolan McNamee all standing out for Kildress.

Kildress continued their momentum in the second half but couldn’t extend their lead kicking a few poor wides and they would rue those missed chances as their fierce rivals would score 1-4 without reply over the next ten minutes, Matthew Carberry’s high shot was caught well by Keegan Hampsey who calmly put the ball in the back of the net. This seemed to give Cookstown renewed hope as Shea O’Driscoll won the next kick out and scored a point to leave six points between the sides.

The impressive Conall Sheehy would make a brilliant run and was fouled with Matthew Carberry yet again converting the free kick. Luck seemed to be on Cookstown’s side as Luke Neeson’s shot from over 50 metres took a fortunate bounce which resulted in a point. Matthew Carberry scored his third free, this time from 45 metres, which meant there was only a goal between the sides heading into the final quarter. Ruairi Mullan and Conall Sheehy were particularly impressive for the Father Rocks in this period.

Just when it seemed like Cookstown could pull off the comeback of all comebacks, Caolan McNamee played a one-two with Philip Lennon and snuck the ball under Oisin Mac Nia to re-establish a six point lead. Conall Sheehy would respond for Cookstown with a point. Cookstown keeper Oisin Mac Nia would then make a brilliant save to keep his side in the contest but substitute Pauric Lagan would dispose the keeper and fist a point.

Cookstown would score the final two points through frees to reduce the deficit to four points but Kildress, who led the contest from start to finish, ran out deserved winners.

Moortown 1-17 Clogher 1-7

A STRONG second half display from Moortown won the day for them at home to a Clogher side who had given as good as they got throughout the opening period.

Matty Conlon got the St.Malachys goal with Shea Lawn and Rian Smith among their points but efforts from Ryan McCaughey and Marc McConnell coupled with a Ciaran Shields goal kept the Eire Ogs in touch before a Sean Bogue brace left them trailing by just the minimum at halftime.

A point from a McCaughey free was all that the visitor had to show for their efforts in the second half as Moortown assumed control. Lawn and Smith finished with 0-10 between them with Sean Kelly, Liam Lawn and Blaine Ryan among their scorers as well as they ran out emphatic winners in the end.

Stewartstown 6-14 Drumragh 2-8

STEWARTSTOWN made it back to back wins for the first time this season when they turned on the style at home to newly promoted Drumragh on Friday night.

The Sarsfields must have been expecting the worst when Shea O’Neill found their net inside the first minute. Tommy Murphy had points for the visitors and as the interval approached Macaulay Quinn and Shane Devine both scored goals to leave it 2-6 to 1-4 at the interval.

The second half was only started when Quinn got his second major and when Gerard O’Neill and Dan Lowe both raised green flags inside eleven minutes it was all over. Paddy Colgan did get a second Drumragh goal but a number of Gareth Devlin scores were followed by a Jude Lowe goal to leave the Harps comfortable in the end.

Rock 1-13 Gortin 0-20

THIS was the game of the day in Intermediate football with league leaders Gortin racking up an impressive tally to take the spoils from their trip to Rock on Friday evening.

As expected their was nothing between the sides throughout in a close encounter. Liam Og Mossey hit six points in the first half with Peter Keenan and Odhran Brolly also on target as they led 0-9 to 1-5 at the break, Liam Nugent among the Rock points with Peter Loughran getting their goal.

Nugent and Loughran tagged on points in the second half while Shane Murphy saved a Gortin penalty. Gortin kept tagging away at points from Ruairi Keenan, Sean Og McAleer, Peter Keenan and Broly as they secured a fine win on the road.

Moy 5-11 Fintona 1-9

FINTONA made the journey to Moy on Friday evening and it proved to be a long hour for the visitors as they came up against a side who were bang in form.

In truth this game was probably over as a contest by halftime as Michael Conroy and Ryan Coleman both scored goals to help their side establish a healthy 2-9 to 0-4 advantage, Niall Murray with a brace of points for the Pearses.

Aaron McCarney kicked a few second half points for Fintona while Zach Devine bagged a 37th minute goal but that was only a consolation score. Conroy took his personal haul to 1-8 while Coleman finished with a hattrick of goals on a night when Tommy Conlon also found the net for the Sky Blues.

Owen Roes 0-8 Derrylaughan 2-11

DERRYLAUGHAN are a side who are in good form at present and that was highlighted here again as they secured a fine win away to an Owen Roes side who are always tough opponents on home soil.

There was little between the sides in the first half with the Kevin Barrys shading things 0-6 to 0-4 thanks to points from Tomas Carney and Liam Cushnahan, Gerard McShane, Conall McCormack and Conor O’Neill all registering for Owen Roes.

In the second half though the visitors assumed control with goals from Carney and Brian Kennedy putting daylight between the sides. Cathal McShane had a couple of points for the hosts with Peter Kirk on target as well but Carney took his personal haul to 1-7 for a Derrylaughan side who emerged worthy winners.

Greencastle 0-12 Aghyaran 1-12

GREENCASTLE suffered a second defeat in a row at home when an early second half goal from Eoghan McHugh proved to be the crucial score for Aghyaran in a close contest.

The leading marksman for the St.Davogs was again Ronan McHugh and he landed four first half points with Eoghan getting a couple as well as they led 0-7 to 0-5 at the break, Cahir McCullagh and Chrissy Gillen with Greencastle scores.

Midfielder Ciaran McGlinchey opened the second half scoring for Aghyaran before their goal arrived in the 36th minute. Sean Conneely and McCullagh hit points for the home side but Aghyaran managed to keep them at arms length thanks to scores from Ronan McHugh and Barry McMenamin.