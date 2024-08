WEDNESDAY ROUND-UP

GORTIN still lead the way at the top of the Division Two table despite losing away to a Moortown side who are now just two points off the pace. Brian McLernon bagged the only goal of the game for the Loughshore men with Shea Lawn, Liam Lawn and Rian Smith weighing in with nine points between them.

Liam Og Mossey led the way in the scoring stakes for Gortin with half of their tally with Sean Og McAleer and Ciaran Brolly also on target.

Moy remain in joint second place even though they lost for the second game running this time against Beragh. Callum Corrigan and Conor Owens got the goals for the Red Knights with the latter also landing a number of points. Sean Cavanagh kicked four points for the visitors with Eoin McGeary and Steve Donaghy also on target.

Aghyaran are up to joint second and just a point off the leaders after beating bottom of the table Drumragh. Ronan McHugh weighed in with 1-7 for the St.Davogs with defender Cahir Moss getting their other goal and Ethan McHugh featuring among the points. Tommy Murphy and Paddy Colgan both raised green flags for the visitors with Eoin Montgomery scoring a few points but it wasn’t enough for the Sarsfields.

Cookstown gave their survival hopes a huge boost with a win over title chasing Derrylaughan. Michael McElhatton, Luke Cullen, Michael Oscar Devlin and Luke Cullen got the goals for the Father Rocks with Caolan Hughes raising a green flag for the Kevin Barrys and Tomas Carney weighing in with 0-7.

Owen Roes edged away from the danger zone thanks to a narrow win away to a Stewartstown side who remain in trouble. Ronan McNulty and Aodhan Gormley got the Roes goals with Cathal McShane adding seven points. Shea O’Neill got both goals for the Harps with Tiernan Rush and Stephen Talbot featuring among their points.

Rock had the minimum to spare over Greencastle at home. Liam Nugent, Aidan McGarrity and Shane Murphy all had points for the hosts with Mark Carson, Enda McKenna and Sean Conneely responding for the visitors.

It finished all square between Kildress and Naomh Eoghan for a result that leaves both sides still with work to do to secure safety. Shea Quinn got the Wolfe Tones goal as well as a few points with Shea Murphy and Oisin McDonald raising white flags as well. Aidan McSorley got a late goal for the visitors after Eoin Devine, Conor Langan and McSorley had been among their points.