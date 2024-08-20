ACL Div 2 round-up: Mossey points the way for leaders Gortin

Cookstown 1-10 Gortin 1-18

GORTIN still have the destination of the league title and promotion firmly in their own hands after a convincing win away to a Cookstown side who still remain in trouble.

Liam Og Mossey has been in outstanding scoring form forb the St.Patricks all season and that was the case again here at Paddy Cullen Park as he finished with 0-11 to his name.

Seven of those points came in the first half with Ruairi Keenan also on target as they led 0-9 to 0-5, Michael McElhatton and Matthew Carberry on target for the Father Rocks.

The visitors were always able to keep their opponents at arms length with Mossey and Sean McKenna adding points while Odhran Brolly got their goal. McElhatton did bag a major for Cookstown but it was only academic.

Owen Roes 1-12 Moy 0-9

MOY’S alarming dip in form has come at the wrong time for them as they experienced defeat for the third game running and it now means that the destination of the league title is out of their own hands.

Owens Roes on the other hand are getting wins just when they need them and are now safe. Once again Cathal McShane proved to be their scorer in chief with a goal midway through the first half coupled with four points, Conal McCormack and Ronan McNulty also on target.

In the second half Moy had points from Sean Cavanagh, Phillip Mallon and Paddy Lavery but they were always chasing then game. McShane took his personal haul to 1-8 with Stephen Kelly and McCormack also on target to give them another fine win.

Derrylaughan 2-9 Greencastle 0-11

DERRYLAUGHAN are one of three sides in joint third in the table and ready to pounce if the sides above them slip up after goals won the day for them against Greencastle at the Loughshore.

The Kevin Barrys edged the opening half 0-7 to 0-6 thanks to points from Brian Kennedy, Ciaran Gervin and Tomas Carney, Mark Carson and Sean Conneely among the Greencastle marksmen.

David Morris, Carson, Kennedy and Gervin had points for their respective sides in the second half but the two crucial scores proved to be the Derrylaughan goals both scored by Conor Hughes to give them a deserved victory.

Naomh Eoghan 0-15 Aghyaran 1-11

AGHYARAN missed out on the opportunity to go second in the table when they were surprisingly beaten away to a Naomh Eoghan side who took a giant step towards safety with this victory.

The home side were out of the traps quickly as they hit the opening five points through Conal McConomy, Aidan McSorley (2) and Conor Langan (2). Ethan McHugh then opened Aghyaran’s account before Langan and Ronan McHugh swapped points. Eoghan McHugh then got an Aghyaran goal but Eoin Devin had the final say of the half for the hosts to leave them four clear.

Langan, Devine and McSorley hit three points in the opening three minutes of the second half but they were to score just once more. Eoghan McHugh, Ronan McHugh, Benny Gallen and Barry McLaughlin all registered to draw the visitors level but Tiernan Mayse hit a priceless Naomh Eoghan winner late on.

Rock 1-10 Stewartstown 3-12

THIS game brought together two sides who are struggling for consistency at present but Stewartstown took their chance to get a much needed win at Rock for a result that lifts them out of the bottom three.

It was the home side who made the early running with points from Shane Murphy, Aidan McGarrity and Liam Nugent. Tiernan Rushe and Macaulay Quinn had points for the Harps before a late penalty goal from Shea O’Neill reduced the deficit to two at the interval.

The visitors took the game by the scruff of the neck in the opening twenty minutes of the half as Dan Lowe, Rushe, O’Neill ad Burke all registered to give them a lead that they were never to lose. With seven minutes to go McGarrity converted a penalty to reduce the gap to three but Stewartstown landed the last 1-2 of the contest with O’Neill bagging his second goal.

Fintona 0-13 Kildress 1-8

AUGUST has proved to be a profitable month for Fintona as they picked up their third win in four outings to leapfrog over opponents Kildress in the league table.

There was little between the two sides throughout which came as no surprise given that there was plenty at stake for both of them.

It was honours even at the short whistle 0-6 apiece with Aaron McCarney, Jarad Brogan, Shea Quinn and Caolan McNamee on target for their respective sides.

Shea Loughran got the only goal of the game in the second period but while it may not have been pretty at times the Pearses dug out a result. Peter McGlinn, Brogan, Caolan Donnelly, Conan Hegarty and McCarney (3) all registered to give Fintona a vital win.

Clogher 1-17 Drumragh 1-10

THE bottom two sides in the table went head to head here at St.Patricks Park with Clogher coming out on top for a result that means Drumragh will make an immediate return to Junior football unless they win the Championship.

The Eire Ogs dominated proceedings from the first whistle and they were well on their way to victory by halftime after establishing a 0-12 to 0-2 advantage. Ryan McCaughey weighed in with 0-5 with Cillian Barkey getting 0-4.

Eoin Montgomery and Kian Murphy had second half points for the Sarsfields while Tommy Murphy converted a late penalty but the day belonged to Clogher. An early second half goal from Conor Shields was built on by points from Marc McConnell, Finbar McCaughey and Shields to leave them with still hope.