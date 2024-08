WEDNESDAY ROUND-UP

WEDNESDAY proved to be moving night in Division Two with Stewartstown, Kildress, Naomh Eoghan and Fintona all moving onto thirteen points and safety.

It left three teams-Clogher, Cookstown and Beragh- facing a last day battle to avoid the relegation playoff berths. At the opposite end of the table Gortin moved within a point of the title but Moortown are still in the running.

The St Malachy’s condemned out of sorts Moy to their fourth straight defeat. Shea Lawn hit 1-5 for the Loughshore men with Tarlach Quinn getting their other major.

Declan Conroy raised a green flag for the hosts with Matthew Laverty and Eoin McGeary featuring among their points.

Naomh Eoghan had a point to spare against Owen Roes with Aidan McSorley, Eoin Devine and Conor Langan getting 0-7 between them, Cathal McShane with 0-4 for the visitors and midfielder Tony Devine getting a couple.

A greater need for the points was vital as Kildress had a convincing win over Derrylaughan at Gortacladdy.

Phillip Lennon got the Wolfe Tones goal with Shea Quinn in outstanding form finishing with 0-11. Tomas Carney kicked half a dozen frees for the Kevin Barrys.

Stewartstown were another side who made home advantage count for a result that ensured Clogher were in the playoffs. Dan Lowe led the way for the home side with a fine haul of 2-6 while Sean Bogue got 1-2 for the Eire Ogs.

Fintona secured a precious point at Aghyaran to end the St.Davogs fading title hopes. Aaron McCarney got 1-2 for the Pearses with Aiden Donnelly and Oran Hughes a couple of points each, Ronan McHugh with 0-8 for the hosts.

It was an evening to forget for Cookstown as they were well beaten by Greencastle. Ryan Gumley, Sean Warnock and Gavin Slane got two points each with Cahir McCullagh top scoring with 1-3 and Dan Tuohey getting the other Greencastle goal.

Liam Nugent, Thomas Mackle, Shane Murphy and Shea Daly got all but one of Rock’s tally between them with the latter scoring their goal while Daniel O’Neill got the Drumragh goal with Eoin Montgomery and Kian Murphy weighing in with points.