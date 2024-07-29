ACL Div 3 round-up: Aghaloo and Drumquin continue to set the pace

ACL DIVISION THREE ROUND-UP

Urney 0-8 Aghaloo 1-16

JOINT league leaders Aghaloo clinched their 11th win of the season so far against a battling St Columba’s side in Urney.

The St Columba’s faced a tough test here but they stuck to their task gamely, albeit that Aghaloo established a solid foothold on the scoreboard as the match developed. The victory maintains Aghaloo’s unbeaten run in the league and leaves the O’Neill’s sharing top spot alongside Drumquin. Aghaloo have a game in hand of the Tones as a meeting between the two moves closer on the horizon.

Tiarnan Donnelly proved to be the chief source of scores for the guests on Friday evening as Donnelly mixed play and place efforts to chalk up an eight-point return. Stewart Douglas was among the points and Conor Mullen rattled the net as well. Jamie McAleer and Danny Doherty had point braces in reply for the St Columba’s as they staged a spirited shift over the hour.

Killyman 0-6 Drumquin 1-20

THE host St Mary’s welcomed a Tones team that were chasing an eleventh league win and the visitors delivered that success to stay joint top of the table with Aghaloo.

Drumquin were enjoying a third victory in seven days, having defeated Glenelly last weekend and then winning against Brocagh in midweek prior to Friday’s success at Killyman. The St Mary’s showed spirit but Drumquin steadily built up a good scoreboard cushion as the Tones kept their productive run of form going.

Sean McDonagh led the scoring here for Drumquin by collecting the game’s only goal plus three points to boot. Oisin Gormley tagged on five points, as did Oisin McMenamin. Ronan Strain and Finnen Patterson landed some tidy points too for the Tones. Enda McGahan and Shea Gates in the main claimed scores for the St Mary’s as teams in the Division now prepare for a double round of games in the week ahead.

Augher 2-6 Castlederg 1-15

A STRONG second half showing against a depleted Augher at Fr Hackett Park kept visitors Castlederg still in the hunt for a play-off berth in Division Three.

The hosts were missing 12 players through injury and because of a wedding in Rome, and their lack of experience told.

In contrast the St Eugene’s were crisp in attack and comfortable at the back hemming Augher inside their own ‘45’ metre line for long periods. They deserved the win with a fine scoring contribution from eight different players.

Castlederg dispatched a goal within two minutes. Conor Ramsey’s probing ball from the right came to Ben Harper and his speculative shot dropped over stand in goalkeeper Pascal Gormley to the home net.

Points from Harper and Paddy Porter had the visitors in control with Augher struggling to settle early on. Finbarr McElroy’s long ranger did get the hosts on the board after five minutes and then Eoghan Keenan gathered a Derg clearance and sent Tiernan McElroy through for an equalising point.

Caolan Harvey steered over a third point for Castlederg from a tight angle, however the influence of Gormley as an extra outfield hand helped Augher to a third score through Finnbarr McElroy from long range. As the game ebbed back and forth, Augher enjoyed plenty of ball. Ciaran Treanor was accurate with a close range free before another speculative goal, this time at the other end nudged Augher ahead.

Patient build up play was critical to the 20th minute score. Aodhan Colton and goalkeeper Gormley traded passes before putting Tiernan McElroy through out left. His effort from twenty metres caused some miscommunication between goalkeeper and defence as the ball found the net.

Points at either end in injury time through Treanor and Daire Corry sent them in level at the break 1-5 apiece.

Castlederg dominated the third quarter and were camped inside their opponents half. Gormley was on hand to deny Harper a second goal but points from Porter, sub Blaine Lynch, Corry, Harvey and Matthew Traynor had the visitors five points clear.

Augher huffed and puffed against a well-organised Derg, with Harper and midfield partner Cealef McMenamin well in control. At times Castlederg had men queuing up to have a dip and by the time Ronan McElroy palmed over from the left the visitors had added points through O’Donnell and Harvey after excellent build up work.

Seven points down with six minutes of normal time remaining Augher managed a goal through Ronan McElroy. The full forward rose well to turn the ball in but it was false hope.

Quick passing allowed Harper and Corry in for Castlederg points and in the closing minutes Harper teed up Adam Traynor for their final score.

Glenelly 1-20 Clann na nGael 0-12

ST JOSEPH’S made it two wins in the space of three days when chalking up 1-20 against Clann na nGael.

Glenelly were following up victory away at Augher on Tuesday and they showed ahead here at half-time by 1-8 to 0-7 before adding twelve further points to their account. Clann na nGael remained in the mix with Terry McCaughey topping the away side’s score charts on five points but the St Joseph’s began to extend their advantage more after half-time.

Lorcan McCullagh landed six points and Ronan O’Kane sent over five for the St Joseph’s. Garrett O’Neill bagged the solitary goal of the game and Rory Kennedy claimed three points on the evening. Nathan McLaughlin and Eoghan McConnell scored point braces apiece, with Conor McAneney and Cormac McBride also getting on the scoresheet. The result now leaves Glenelly positioned in joint fourth place with 17 points.

Killeeshil 4-21 Brocagh 1-6

THE home St Mary’s continued their chase of joint leaders Aghaloo and Drumquin with this clear-cut success over Brocagh.

Killeeshil got off to the proverbial flyer in this tie when Paul O’Neill netted right at the start. Michael O’Neill wasn’t far behind with the St Mary’s second goal and Brocagh were already playing catch-up. The Emmets found themselves 3-10 to 0-3 behind at the break but they did find the net after half-time through Brandon McKiver(1-1). James McKiver scored 0-3 for Brocagh, Mickey Hughes and Cathal Donnelly also pointing.

Michael O’Neill garnered 2-3 overall and performed a leading role for the St Mary’s in general play as well. Paul O’Neill(1-2) and Cathal Rafferty(1-0) completed the home goal returns. Cormac Donaghy scored five points plus there were point doubles from Mark Monaghan, Eoin Neill, Dillon O’Neill and Conor McCool. Packie McMullan, Conall Monaghan and Luke Donnelly tagged on points too.

Tattyreagh 1-11 Strabane 1-12

STRABANE emerged victorious by the minimum margin away at Tattyreagh following a tight Friday tussle with the St Patrick’s.

It’s a win that has the Sigersons placed in joint fourth place on 17 points but Tattyreagh were close to prising something tangible from the encounter. Strabane led by four points at midway and managed to subsequently get over the winning line narrowly. The influential Oran McGrath scored Strabane’s goal and McGrath also sent over six points for the Sigersons.

Tattyreagh netted themselves via a Keelan McDonagh penalty and Jarlath McDonagh sent over some tidy scores plus Mark Allen was among the St Patrick’s points too. The hosts tried to get level late on but an added time effort skimmed the wrong side of the post. Haydn McNamee claimed four points for Strabane, with single scores supplied courtesy of Gary Quigg and Jamie Hughes to back up the main contribution provided by Oran McGrath.

Donaghmore III 0-10 Eskra 3-15

THE St Patrick’s and Emmets met in Donaghmore on Saturday when the away side regained winning ways in comfortable fashion.

Donaghmore started play in this one having recorded their fourth win of the season six days previous, whereas Eskra arrived looking to get their challenge back on track following a few recent reversals. The Emmets bagged three goals to augment the final margin of the scoreline but the home St Patrick’s continued to try hard through Sean McCaul and team-mates.

Conor O’Hagan, Cormac Arkinson and Cathal Arkinson netted the trio of Eskra goals. Joe McCarroll had a series of well-judged scores(0-8) and Cormac Hughes was among those on target with scores as well. This win puts Eskra in joint fourth place together with Glenelly and Strabane as an important time in a busy fixture list arrives for the league run-in until mid-August.