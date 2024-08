WEDNESDAY ROUND-UP

AGHALOO kept up their pursuit of Division Three leaders Drumquin with a resounding 7-17 to 0-4 victory over Killyman on Wednesday evening.

As the scoreline suggests the visiting O’Neills bossed this one from first whistle to last, though whether it will be sufficient to get back to the top of the table is debatable.

Ruairi McGlone was scorer in chief, hitting a hat-trick of goals, as well as three points into the bargain, while Tiernan Donnelly continued his fine run in front of the sticks with 1-5. Others to raise green flags were James O’Hare and Mickey Maguire, while there was also an unfortunate Killyman own goal.

There was a much tighter contest in the derby match up of Clann na nGael and Castlederg, with the Clann men prevailing by a single point- 1-8 to 0-10, to all but dash St Eugene’s hopes of an automatic playoff berth.

The visitors had led by double scores-0-6 to 0-3- at half-time but a Gareth McDermott goal turned the momentum the way of the hosts. Shea Browne and Terence McCaughey weighed in with five points between them for the victors, while Paddy Lynch (0-3) and Daire Corry (0-2) were among Castlederg’s scoring contributors.

Augher made the most of their visit to Brocagh, cruising to a 3-13 to 0-11 road victory. Darragh Kavanagh caused the majority of the damage for the away side with 2-5 to his name, while Finbarr McElroy helped himself to 1-3, and Tiernan McElroy 0-4. Cathal Donnelly slotted over three points for the hosts.

Bottom of the table Urney endured another fruitless outing, losing to neighbours Glenelly 2-17 to 0-5. The bulk of St Joseph’s scores came from Lorcan McCullagh who bagged 2-6, while Garret O’Neill struck over four points. Ryan Henry top scored for Urney with three points.

Errigal Ciaran IIIs dominated their battle with an understrength Tattyreagh, steamrollering the opposition 2-15 to 0-4. Veteran Davy Harte pitched in with half a dozen points, while their goals came from Cahir Tierney and Connor McAleer. Keelan McDonagh had a hat-trick of points for the Tatts.