ACL Div 3 round-up: Leaders Eskra defeated by Drumquin

ACL DIVISION THREE ROUND-UP

Eskra 0-7 Drumquin 1-8

DRUMQUIN inflicted a first defeat of the season on Eskra as a timely salvo of points in the ten minutes after half-time helped the Tones take a significant step towards near the table top.

Advertisement

Eskra were endeavouring to remain unbeaten in the league and Drumquin had a sixth success in their sights following just one reversal. All looked set fair for quite a tussle and the game lived up to expectations plus a bit more on top. A few black cards and sanctions dented Eskra’s challenge on the evening as the Emmets encountered a Drumquin side that moved the ball at pace and the visitors kept their noises in front effectively.

Both teams threw plenty at this encounter and the tie had a lively intensity throughout. Scores were hard earned but Drumquin managed to find key ones at important times. These included a well-worked Sean McDonagh goal midway through the first half and the Tones also had that nice run of points early in the second half to establish enough daylight on the scoreboard.

Joe McCarroll landed an early place kick for Eskra but this was to prove the only time in proceedings that the Emmets actually led. Drumquin equalised through Ronan Strain and the wing forward then put his team ahead with a follow-up point on nine minutes.

Some efforts for scores were going astray at both ends but Drumquin pounced for the game’s solitary goal 15 minutes in. A turnover started the ball rolling in the right direction for the Tones and Sean McDonagh did the rest with an incisive run and firm finish to the home net.

Drumquin now held a 1-2 to 0-1 advantage, although Joe McCarroll angled over after good work by Mickley Woods for Eskra. Cathal Meegan also converted a chance to bring the Emmets back within two points before Niall McAlynn lofted over a long-range score on behalf of the Tones.

Cathal Meegan had a late first half free to bolster the home account a bit further but the Emmets went in 1-3 to 0-4 behind and their deficit increased once the second 30 minutes got underway.

Oisin Gormley soon made the gap three with a 32nd minute point and Gormley tagged on a well-judged place kick for added measure. Drumquin pushed for further scores that duly arrived via the influential Ronan Strain and Frankie McAlynn as they showed ahead by 1-7 to 0-4 on 42 minutes.

Advertisement

Eskra needed to find a foothold swiftly and Cathal Meegan did well to claim a point from play plus a free. The Tones, though, were soon back on the attack as Finnen Patterson turned inside to drill over Drumquin’s closing score.

Killeeshil 4-13 Strabane 3-6

THE St Mary’s welcomed the Sigersons for what proved to be a high-scoring contest that included seven goals and the St Mary’s scored four of those to three in reply as they claimed a sixth seasonal win.

Killeeshil started play in decent recent form, whereas Strabane arrived here having encountered some bumps on the league road of late. The Sigersons chalked up 3-6 on the night but were chasing the game after Killeeshil led by 4-3 to 1-3 over half-time. Paul O’Neill was in high fielding form at midfield and St Mary’s keeper Ciaran Reilly made some fine saves.

Strabane’s main scores were supplied by Oran McGrath who bagged two goals and five points plus Conal Crawford claimed 1-1. Tomas Hoy had six points for the St Mary’s, with their four goals scored by Michael O’Neill, Cormac Donaghy, Gary Reilly and Luke Donnelly. All the St Mary’s goal scorers got among the points too and Conor McCool also pointed.

Aghaloo 3-18 Derrytresk 0-7

HOSTS Aghaloo moved to the table top after this impressive victory over Derrytresk and the O’Neill’s now remain unbeaten after seven games.

Aghaloo were aiming for a second success of the week following victory in their rescheduled game at Glenelly on Tuesday evening. That turned out to be a closer affair than this one but two away goals helped seal Tuesday’s verdict for Aghaloo who then continued their good run at the expense of Derrytresk on Friday.

The host O’Neill’s claimed control of the contest early on and Derrytresk were unable to wrestle the initiative from them. Niall McElroy scored 1-6 for Aghaloo, with Eoin Gildernew and Jody McGlone also netting. Gary O’Gorman contributed some tidy home points alongside Conor Mullan, Enda McGarrity and team-mates. It’s a win that means Aghaloo lead by one point at the head of affairs with two rounds pending prior to the holiday break.

Castlederg 2-12 Tattyreagh 1-8

CASTLEDERG responded to a dip in fortunes during the round seven exchanges with a fine home win over Tattyreagh and the St Eugene’s made it five victories from seven matches so far.

The foundation for this victory was laid during a productive first 30 minutes from Castlederg who reached midway ahead 2-7 to 0-3. Paddy Lynch and Mark Corry pocketed those home goals, with Lynch landing three points and Corry two overall in the match as well.

Tattyreagh tried to rally after the break but the St Patrick’s had plenty of ground to make up. They did register a goal by Mickey Allen(1-1) and Gareth Mimnagh claimed three points for them but Castlederg garnered further scores of their own as the St Eugene’s established enough leeway on the scoreboard front. Daire Corry and Dominic McGoldrick sent over some good home scores to ensure the points stayed in Castlederg.

Urney 1-3 Clann na nGael 1-14

CLANN na nGael collected the league points in this local encounter against an Urney side still battling to find their stride in the league programme.

Urney started play searching for their first win of the campaign but the St Columba’s again struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking over. This is an element of their game that Urney will be endeavouring to rectify after Friday’s defeat to their North Tyrone neighbours.

Ciaran Kerlin, Dave Conway and Aaron Devine were some of the Clann na nGael score suppliers over the hour. The away side picked off a decent points tally that left Urney facing an increasing deficit to try and overcome. Kyle Henry and company managed to get the home side of the scoreboard moving following a tough first 30 minutes but Clann na nGael retained control of matters.

Brocagh 0-10 Brackaville 1-11

THE visiting Roes scored the game’s only goal and they denied Brocagh to boost their table position as the midway stage of the league moves that much closer.

This local derby usually supplies a keenly contested encounter and Friday’s latest edition proved no different. The Emmets and Roes each wanted to boost their respective seasons as the midway phase of the season approaches. Brocagh shaded the first half score exchanges 0-5 to 0-4 as Niall McCloskey and James McKiver sent over point braces alongside one from Conan McDonald.

Brackaville turned round that narrow deficit during the course of the second 30 minutes. The Roes registered the only goal of the contest from Stiofan Gervin and Daire Carberry led their point returns. Brocagh doubled their tally through Aidan Dorman(0-2), Owen Canavan and Niall McCloskey with a second point brace. Brackaville, though, emerged as four-point victors at the finish.

Killyman 0-5 Augher 1-14

THE St Mary’s and St Macartan’s met in Killyman where the away team secured a fifth success despite a spirited effort from the host side on Friday evening.

Killyman were seeking their opening success of the current campaign but the St Mary’s had to chase the scoreboard once Augher found their stride. The St Macartan’s landed fourteen points to five in response and the Valley side got a goal too along the way. Killyman were five points down at half-time and Augher extended that advantage as the closing 30 minutes unfolded.

Ronan McElroy found the net for the St Macartan’s on an evening when Martin McElhatton and Ben Trainor joined McElroy and others in the point taking stakes. The St Mary’s had scores from Ryan McKenna and Cathal McGahan but the visitors maintained their hold on proceedings.