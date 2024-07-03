ACL Div 1 round-up: Galbally out on top

ACL- DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP



Eglish 1-15 Galbally 3-12

GALBALLY remain unbeaten and top of the Division One table after they came from four points down at Connolly Park to defeat an Eglish side who are still looking for their first points of the campaign.

The hosts made a bright start with points from Matthew McGleenan and Seamus Muldoon but they were pegged back ion the 14th minute by a well taken Darragh Donaghy goal.

Two minutes later a mistake in the Eglish defence was punished when Daniel Kerr found the net as well. The rest of the half though belonged to Eglish and scores from Kevin McConnell, Luke Donnelly and Muldoon left them 0-13 to 2-3 in front.

By the time Ronan Bradley opened Eglish’s second half account the game was going away from them. Kerr, Conor Donaghy and Liam Rafferty all had points while Darragh Donaghy got a second major as the Pearses hit 1-7 without response. Eglish got a late Donnelly goal but it was only a consolation score.

Dungannon 0-16 Coalisland 0-16

COALISLAND came with a late rally at O’Neill Park when they landed the last four points of the game in the final eight minutes to deny neighbours Dungannon a victory.

The Clarkes had edged the opening period 0-7 to 0-5 thanks to points from Paul Donaghy, James Quinn and Dalaigh Jones, Sean L Corr, Tiernan Quinn and Bailey Leonard all on target for the Fianna.

Leonard, Cormac O’Hagan and Peter Herron all had third quarter points for the visitors but efforts from Donaghy, James Quinn and Paddy Quinn kept the Clarkes in front. Going into the final ten minutes Dungannon stretched their advantage to four but they failed to score again. Donal Sheridan, Herron and O’Hagan closed the gap to the minimum before the latter earned his side a share off the spoils from a late free.

Dromore 1-7 Killyclogher 1-7

DEFENCES proved to be on top at Gardrum Park in this low scoring encounter with Mark Bradley proving to be the saviour for Killyclogher with a late brace to thwart Dromore.

Going into the closing stages of the first half it was the St.Dympnas who held a slender 0-3 to 0-2 advantage thanks to points from Caolan Slevin, Oran Sludden and Ciaran McCoy, Marc Flanagan with both Killyclogher scores. A Gavin Potter free levelled matters before Paddy Corcoran edged the visitors in front at the short whistle.

Sludden and Emmett McFadden traded point on the restart before two from Niall Sludden had Dromore back in front. At the end of the third quarter Corcoran grabbed a Killyclogher goal but Dromore wasted no time in responding with a major of their own from former Tyrone star Sludden before Tom McCarron put them two clear. With time running out Mark Bradley pointed from play before the same player scored the equaliser from an injury time free.

Edendork 1-7 Errigal Ciaran 1-11

WITH both sides welcoming back a host of County players this was one of the ties of the round in senior football and after a cagey first half it was Errigal Ciaran who took the spoils at Arthur Mallon Park.

The respective forward lines found the going tough for scores in the opening half and at the interval it was 0-4 apiece with Darren McCurry, Niall Morgan, Tommy Canavan and Darragh Canavan o target for their respective sides.

Peter Harte came on as a substitute in the second half and he made an impact when converting a penalty while former Tyrone defender Aidan McCrory landed two points. Ruairi and Tommy Canavan were also on target but a goal from Morgan reduced the deficit to the minimum after McCurry had also scored. It was anybody’s game at this stage but the visitors finished the stronger to come out on top.

Omagh 1-10 Loughmacrory 1-11

LOUGHMACRORY made the short trip to Healy Park to take on Omagh and their early season form continued as they came from behind late on to pip Omagh by a single point.

Cathal Donaghy kicked a trio of points in the opening quarter for the St.Theresas with Ronan O’Neill responding for Omagh before Gareth Donaghy scored an 18th minute goal. Ciaran McLaughlin replied for the St.Endas but efforts from Gareth and Aodhan Donaghy left Loughmacrory 1-6 to 0-5 in front at the break.

Omagh made the ideal start to the second half with a 5th minute Barry Tierney goal enabling them to draw level. O’Neill then took his haul to 0-5 with Thomas Haigney also on target as Omagh moved in front. Loughmacrory though responded with three in a row from Pearse Grimes, Diarmuid Gallagher and Ronan Curran and that proved sufficient to get just over the line.

Donaghmore 4-12 Ardboe 1-15

DONAGHMORE made it four wins out of five when a strong first half display helped lay the foundations for victory over Ardboe at Father Devlin Park.

Lorcan Quinn and Conor Cush traded early points with Shay McGuigan and David Mulgrew before Donaghmore hit a purple patch. Between the 23rd and 29th minute they found the Ardboe net three times through Ben Hughes, Cush and James McCann and that saw them greet the short whistle 3-5 to 0-7 in front.

Hughes and keeper Lorcan Quinn tagged on points on the restart for the hosts but Ardboe then enjoyed a good spell with points from McGuigan and Shea O’Hare before Caolan Mallaghan grabbed a goal. It looked like game on at this stage but Donaghmore weathered the storm with points from Peter McKenna and Ryan Cush either side of a Ciaran Donnelly goal helped them to come out on top.