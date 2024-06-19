ACL Div 1 round-up: Trillick see off the Fianna

ACL DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

Trillick 1-11 Coalisland 2-3

A strong final quarter at Donnelly Park saw Trillick come from behind to hold Coalisland scoreless and in the process collect their first win of the season.

Advertisement

The Fianna led at the end of the opening quarter thanks to points from Peter Herron, Sean L Corr and Donal Sheeran but with the returning Lee Brennan in good form the St.Macartans turned thins around to get their noses in front by the short whistle, 0-5 to 0-3.

Simon Garrity added to that advantage on the restart but two goals in as many minutes from James McCann and Ruairi Campbell saw the lead change hands again. The Fianna though failed to score again with Brennan finding the net two minutes after the visitors had retaken the lead. After that the hosts never looked back as they tagged on a further four points with Brennan finishing with 1-6 to his name.

Errigal Ciaran 0-10 Loughmacrory 0-14

LOUGHMACRORY were full value for their win at Dunmoyle on Friday night as they collected their first victory off the campaign to leave opponents Errigal Ciaran still chasing theirs.

It was a contest that the visitors always had the upper hand in and a good opening twenty minutes helped ;ay the foundations as they established a 0-5 to 0-1 lead with Ruairi McCullagh getting a brace and the Donaghys Gareth, Eoin and Cathal all on target. Odhran Robinson was among the points for the hosts who trailed 0-7 to 0-3 at the break.

Loughmacrory came out for the second half with all guns blazing with McCullagh, Pauraic Meenagh and Cathl Donaghy all on target as they reeled over four points without reply inside seven minutes. The home side fought back with scores from Robinson, Peter Og McCartan and Mark Kavanagh to close the gap to three but Shane Dobbs hit the insurance score.

Ardboe 0-7 Dromore 1-9



Advertisement

THIS was a big game for both sides at Coney Park as they were chasing their first points off the campaign and it was Dromore who took the spoils thanks to a strong second half display.

The St.Dympnas began the game on the back foot and they had points on the board from Declan McNulty, Peter Teague and Tiernan Sludden before Cormac Devlin opened Ardboe’s account in the 17th minute. Mattie Bell and Peter Devlin tagged on further scores to reduce the deficit to the minimum at the interval, 0-5 to 0-4.

Teague opened the second half scoring but a brace of Shea McGuigan frees had Ardboe on level terms by the 5th minute. The home side though added just one more point as Dromore assumed control. Teague tagged on two points with Ciaran McCoy getting the all important goal in the 49th minute to seal victory for the visitors.

Galbally 3-9 Carrickmore 1-14

THE game of the day in the top flight took place at Pearse Park between two sides who had full points from their opening two games and it certainly didn’t disappoint the large crowd with Galbally scoring a dramatic late goal to win it.

Two goals in the opening twenty minutes from Enda McGarrity and Conor Donnelly gave the hosts the perfect start. Carrickmore replied with points from Danny Fullerton, Ciaran Daly and Johnny Munroe but some fine scores from Daniel Kerr and Ronan Nugent enabled the Pearses to lead 2-6 to 0-7 at the turnaround.

Danny Fullerton, Aidan Fullerton and Sean Loughran had third quarter points for Carrickmore with Kerr and John Hetherington responding for Galbally. As the game wore on Carrickmore were getting on top and they closed the gap with points from Daly and Fullerton before Michael McCallan got as goal in injury time. It looked like being the winner but Galbally had other ideas and in the final attack a long delivery in from Liam Rafferty was brilliantly flicked to the net by Kerr to win it.

Pomeroy 0-10 Dungannon 2-9

SOMETHING had to give here at Plunkett Park as Pomeroy were preserving a perfect record against a Dungannon side chasing their first win and it was the Clarkes who prevailed with a goal in each half proving to be the crucial scores.

Hugh McNamee, Ryan Loughran and Ronan Duffin had first half points for Pomeroy with Pul Donaghy, Paddy Quinn and James Quinn on target for the Clarkes before midfielder Paudie McNulty bagged a goal just before the break to give the visitors a healthy 1-6 to 0-3 lead.

Hugh J Cunningham had an early second half brace for the hosts but when Ryan Jones found the net in the third quarter the Clarkes were well on top. Duffin and Loughran both scored twice each for the Plunketts but Dungannon stayed in front thanks to further points from Sean Cowan and Jones.