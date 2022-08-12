Aghaloo set for Stewartstown showdown

AGHALOO forward Niall McElroy and the O’Neill’s camp are preparing for some key games ahead as the league campaign reaches the nitty-gritty phase over upcoming weeks.

Aghaloo turned in a solid team display when getting the better of neighbours Augher at Fr Hackett Park on Friday evening where Niall McElroy contributed 2-6 to his team’s scoreboard account. It represented a strong start to a significant month of fixtures, as the Aghaloo player highlighted.

‘’ It was a pleasing performance and we came here after a close battle with Errigal Ciaran III, a game we were relieved to get a win from in the end. We knew going over to Augher than a better performance was required and thankfully the team produced that.

‘’ We got off to a great start against Augher and were able to build up a decent lead. Augher had recorded a good win the previous Sunday and their inside forward line is dangerous, so everyone on our team had to be on their game.

“Getting the two points keeps us in the league mix near the top but it’s a very competitive division this year and teams will really be trying hard to pick up points for the last few rounds of fixtures’’, added McElroy.

Friday’s tie with the St Macartan’s was one of several important fixtures for the O’Neill’s during August and victory saw them complete round 13 with 24 points.

That means they sit joint second in the table alongside Strabane as both chase Stewartstown who lead by one. Aghaloo’s only reversal came at Strabane who in turn were defeated by Stewartstown.

The Harps are next up now for Aghaloo this weekend when play moves from the Friday evening schedule to a Sunday afternoon. They will have home advantage for the big match and Niall McElroy is well aware of the task facing his team.

“Stewartstown showed against Strabane and indeed all season what a good side they are. Strabane were three points up in that recent league game at half-time but Stewartstown turned things round with an impressive second half display.

“This weekend’s game is one to look forward to and is the type of match that you enjoy playing in. The league points are vital at this stage and both teams will be well geared up for it.

“ We appreciate the challenge in front of us and must try to ensure that we produce our best by bringing plenty of energy and focus in the league games to come plus championship.

“Some younger players joined the squad this season and they have blended in well. We have put ourselves in a decent league position as we get down to these closing contests’’, stressed the Aghaloo forward.

Sunday’s Aghaloo v Stewartstown game is part of a full round 14 league programme this weekend, with three further rounds to follow in the competitive race for league and promotion honours.