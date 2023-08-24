Aghyaran keep up their promotion push

ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION TWO ROUND UP (SUNDAY)

Killeeshil 0-14 Aghyaran 3-13

AGHYARAN moved to within two points of second spot after goals won the day away to a Killeeshil side who remain in deep trouble at the opposite end of the table.

The visitors first score of the game proved to be a goal via Ronan McHugh and that signified a brilliant afternoon for their ace marksman on the way to a personal haul of 2-9. Dermot McHugh and Ciaran McGlinchey also scored in the first half but Killeeshil only trailed by the minimum margin after scores from Tomas Hoy and Cormac Donaghy.

Hoy scored early in the second half on his way to 0-8 as the home side took the lead but then Aghyaran responded. McHugh hit 1-3 on the trot for the St.Davogs and before Killeeshil could react a Tommy Dolan major made sure of the outcome.

McAliskey on fire

Clonoe 5-18 Rock 0-6

CONNOR McAliskey produced a master class in the art of finishing as league leaders Clonoe moved three points clear after a comprehensive victory over Rock at O’Rahillys Park.

The former Tyrone attacker was in unmarkable form with in outstanding 4-8 to his name. Two of those goals came in the first half with Daryl Magee also raising a green flag as the hosts posted 3-11 and held their opponents scoreless.

Aidan McGarrity, Shane Murphy and Brannon Daly had second half points for Rock but it was only academic as McAliskey looked like scoring every time that he gained possession. Danny McNulty, Ronan Corey , Paul Coney and Declan McClure were all on target as well for a Clonoe side who tightened their grip on the league title.

Red Knights slip up

Moy 2-9 Beragh 0-9

BERAGH’S title hopes received a major setback on Sunday afternoon when they lost out to a Moy side who are now firmly in the promotion playoff picture as we reach the business end of the season.

Moy had the better of things in the first half with a 14th minute Ryan Coleman goal enabling them to lead 1-5 to 0-3 at the interval, Colm Cavanagh, Coleman, Martin Rodgers and Conor Owens with points for their respective sides.

It was the twin threat of Owens and Rodgers who hit all of the Red Knights second half scores as well but it wasn’t enough. Moy grabbed a second goal through Adam Donaghy and despite having Sean Cavanagh sent off late on they were full value for their six point success.

Narrow win for Plunketts

Gortin 0-10 Pomeroy 1-8

AFTER taking the first point of the campaign off Clonoe on Friday night Pomeroy were involved in another low scoring affair forty eight hours later and this time they managed to come through with the minimum to spare at Gortin.

Eoghan McGarvey had a first half brace for Gortin with Liam Og Mossey also on target with Kieran McGeary getting a couple for Pomeroy. The big score in the game arrived close to halftime as Ronan Duffin got the only goal of the game to leave the Plunketts 1-5 to 0-4 in front.

Gortin upped the ante in the second half as they took the game to their opponents. Ruairi Keenan, Mark Havlin, Brian McGarvey and Odhran Brolly all registered points for the home side but a brace apiece from McGeary and Jude Campbell helped get the Plunketts over the line.

Second half wins it for Barrys

Derrylaughan 1-15 Tattyreagh 1-6

TWO sides at opposite ends of the division two table went head to head here at the Loughshore and while Derrylaughan justified their favourites tag it was only in the second half that they managed to get on top of a battling Tattyreagh side.

Tomas Carney, James Donnelly and Ciaran Quinn were among the points for the home side in the first half but they had to be content with going in at the break on level terms after James Darcy converted a 26th minute penalty to go along with a couple of points.

Peadar Mullan and Niall Murray were Tattyreagh’s two other marksmen on the day but the second half was dominated by Derrylaughan. Carney scored a goal and Donnelly, Quinn, Stephen McGrath and Ciaran Gervin all had points as they won comfortably enough in the end.

Eire Ogs on top

Clogher 1-17 Strabane 1-11

CLOGHER have been in good form of late and they collected another win to leave them just outside the playoffs with a six point success at St.Patricks Park over Strabane.

The Eire Ogs laid the platform for their victory in the first half as they established a 1-10 to 0-5 advantage to leave the Sigersons with too much ground to make up. Barry McKenna got their goal with Ryan McCaughey kicking 0-4 and Marc McConnell 0-3.

Once again the main scoring threat for Strabane came from Oran McGrath as his second half goal took his personal haul to 1-7 with Haydn McNamee and Anthony Crossan also on target. Strabane closed the gap in the second half but the damage had been done with Conor Shields, Sean Bogue and Jamie Callaghan tagging on Clogher points.

Harps upset the odds

Owen Roes 0-17 Stewartstown 1-16

OWEN Roes’ playoff prospects received a setback when Stewartstown upset the odds with a fine two point success away from home.

The Harps were the better side in the opening period and that was reflected on the scoreboard as four points from Anton Coyle and three from Macaulay Quinn helped them lead 0-8 to 0-5, Ronan McNulty, Michael Dooher and Peter Kirk on target for the hosts.

Owen Roes dominated the third quarter with six unanswered points from the likes of Ryan Devine, Conall McCormack and Conn Tinney. The Harps replied with a James Campbell goal but they still trailed going into the closing stages before points from Cathal Devlin, Jason Park and Coyle won the day for them.

Goals win the day

Naomh Eoghan 4-6 Kildress 1-11

KILDRESS may have scored more times over the course of the sixty odd minutes but it was Naomh Eoghan’s ability to get goals that ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides at Newtownstewart.

The home side looked to be in a comfortable position at halftime as goals in the opening ten minutes from Eoin Devine and Tiernan Mayse helped them lead 2-3 to 0-4, Mattie McGuigan and Philip Lennon with a brace of points apiece for the Wolfe Tones.

The opening ten minutes of the second half saw Kildress hit back with points from Niall and Johnny Connolly coupled with a Caolan McNamee goal. Conor Langan then got a goal for the hosts but Kildress repli8ed with points from Cormac Loughran and Pauric Lagan. With the visitors pushing for an equaliser Naomh Eoghan broke for substitute Dominic Devine to get a late and decisive winning goal.