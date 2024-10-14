Agony for Aghaloo as Killeeshil snatch the Junior title

Killeeshil 2-7 Aghaloo 0-12

A GRAND finale which must rank among the most exciting ever in Tyrone football saw Killeeshil snatch Junior Championship victory from the very jaws of defeat with a brilliant equalising goal and then winning point in added time at O’Neill’s Healy Park on Sunday afternoon.

It was looking bad for the St Mary’s as they trailed by three with time almost up. Then, an Aghaloo mistake allowed Michael O’Neill in for a goal that left the teams level. But there was even more excitement as Cormac Donaghy held his nerve to fire over the winning point.

There were wild celebrations for the St Mary’s at the finish, and their sheer joy was matched only by the devastation experienced by Aghaloo. For they had looked like winners after an impressive second half display.

That’s how things work out, of course, and both teams deserve credit for producing an enthralling tussle.

It was no surprise when they worked hard to gain a foothold during the opening quarter, or that they struggled to take control. On each occasion that one of the two attempted to forge ahead, they were invariably pegged back.

A clear indication of this was evident in the initial stages. Aghaloo looked to be on top when Ruairi McGlone put them ahead. With Tiarnan Donnelly, Enda McGarrity and Conor Mullan also doing well, the O’Neills seemed capable of making their mark.

Killeeshil, in contrast, had to wait eight minutes for their opening score. Packie McMullan equalised for them and it was a score which heralded a reasonable period of productivity for the St Mary’s.

Another score courtesy of Packie McMullan edged them ahead and things were definitely looking up for them by the end of the first quarter. Thomas Hoy put them 0-3 to 0-1 in front, before Bernard O’Neill raced forward from full-back to leave three between them.

The St Mary’s had halted Aghaloo’s early spurt. With Conall Monaghan, Dillon O’Neill and Mark Monaghan all doing well, they seemed capable of consolidating their position.

But those hopes weren’t immediately realised as the border team battled back. With Caolan Boyle forging forward to good effect, and Enda McGarrity, Jody McGlone and Tiarnan Donnelly also trying to prompt things, they soon cut the deficit.

Points from Oliver Sherry and Ruairi McGlone reduced the deficit to the minimum and they sought to draw level before the interval. But those plans were thwarted as good fortune shone on Killeeshil from the very next attack.

A long ball into the danger area from Tomas Hoy deceived the goalkeeper at the final moment and dipped all the way to the net. Suddenly, Killeeshil were leading by 1-4 to 0-3 and the pressure was on Aghaloo to urgently respond.

The O’Neills were not daunted by that task. Their intricate passing movements created space, and their perseverance yielded some dividends before half-time. Two points from Tiarnan Donnelly boosted their total, as Padraig McGeary, Oliver Sherry and Niall McElroy posed a threat.

Everything remained, then, firmly in the balance at half-time. While Packie McMullan made the score 1-5 to 0-5, there was sufficient evidence from that opening half that this clash was set to remain undecided right to the finish.

Aghaloo emerged on the resumption with a renewed determination and intensity. Gary O’Gorman, Caolan Boyle and Padraig McGeary defended well, while Enda McGarrity and Jody McGlone distributed possession well at midfield.

The scores followed for them. Stewart Douglas set up Conor Mullen who raced through to fire over.

Then, Gary O’Gorman came up from the defence and popped over another to leave one between the teams on a score of 1-5 to 0-7. Moments later, Ruairi McGlone almost got his fist to a shot in from Tiarnan Donnelly.

Jason Doyle extended the Killeeshil advantage, but they were being outdone at this stage by the O’Neills. This was developing into a really entertaining contest and, as the final quarter loomed, there was still no clear indication as to who would be lifting the Pat Darcy Cup at the conclusion.

Each attack now had to matter. At on end, Killeeshil had calls for a penalty waved away. Then, from virtually the next attack Jody McGlone found his range perfectly. There was just one between the teams now, and the initiative was ever-so-slightly with Aghaloo.

They forced a number of crucial turnovers, and the second finally saw them equalise with ten minutes remaining. Substitute, Niall Henderson, scored from an offensive mark, and the stage was set for a thrilling finale.

The feeling that everything was going right for Aghaloo was emphasised as they won a number a important breaks. Then, James O’Hara put them in front when his long range shot came off the post and over. Seconds later, Conor Mullen made it 0-11 to 1-6 for them with time fast running out.

There was a real air of anticipation in the sizeable attendance as this final reached its climax. But there was more drama as Killeeshil strived to get back on track. Jason Mulgrew had to be on his toes to stop a Tomas Hoy shot for the St Mary’s.

An injury to Tiarnan Donnelly caused a delay, but it appeared to be simply a case of holding on for Aghaloo as the game entered added time. An offensive mark from Niall McElroy extended their lead to 0-12 to 1-6.

But then there was to be that sting in the tail. The O’Neills were trying

The Scorers

Killeeshil

Tomas Hoy 1-1, Packie McMullan 0-3 (2f), Bernard O’Neill 0-1, Jason Doyle 0-1, Cormac Donaghy 0-1 (1f).

Aghaloo

Ruairi McGlone 0-2, Conor Mullen 0-2, Tiarnan Donnelly 0-2, Oliver Sherry 0-1, James O’Hara 0-1, Jody McGlone 0-1, Niall McElroy 0-1 (OM), Niall Henderson 0-1 (OM), Gary O’Gorman 0-1.

The Teams

Aghaloo

Jason Mulgrew, Gary O’Gorman, Mark McCormick, Caolan Boyle, Stewart Douglas, Padraig McGeary, Conor Mullen, Enda McGarrity, Jody McGlone, Oliver Sherry, Tiarnan Donnelly, Harry McGinn, Niall McElroy, Ruairi McGlone, James O’Hara

Subs: Niall Henderson for H McGinn (47), Gerard Daly for J O’Hara (55), Darragh Muldoon for T Donnelly (60).

Killeeshil

Ciaran Reilly, Ciaran O’Neill, Bernard O’Neill, Adam McGonnell, Michael Carty, Conall Monaghan, Eoin Neill, Paul O’Neill, Dillon O’Neill, Luke Donnelly, Mark Monaghan, Cahill Rafferty, Michael O’Neill, Tomas Hoy, Packie McMullan.

Subs: Gary Reilly for M Monaghan (40), Cormac Donaghy for E Neill (48), Liam Traynor for J Doyle (54).

Referee: Sean Devenney, Drumquin.