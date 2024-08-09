Ambitious Drumquin still have work to do-Ferguson

DESPITE the scenes of celebration among his players after they took the spoils in their top of the table clash with Aghaloo last Saturday, Drumquin joint manager Stephen Ferguson maintains that they still have a job to do.

The Wolfe Tones leapfrogged the hosts after coming out on top 1-14 to 0-12 against the O’Neills in the Division Three title showdown, a result which leaves them now on the cusp of promotion.

Even if the sides finish level on points, which remains highly feasible, Drumquin now hold that decisive edge in the ‘head to head’ record because of the weekend triumph.

Advertisement

This was an excellent team performance across the board from the Tones, from keeper Enda Gormley between the sticks who pulled off two crucial saves, to the likes of Daniel Patterson, Oisin McMenamin, Oisin Gormley and Finnen Patterson who all produced stellar efforts for their side.

Stephen Ferguson was naturally thrilled at the nature of the performance but cautioned that with two matches remaining in their campaign they could not afford to ease up.

“Coming here it was important we showed a lot of heart and a lot of spirit. It was always going to be one of those games. Aghaloo are a tremendous team. We were focused on how big this game was but we still have two games to go. We have Strabane on Wednesday 14th and Donaghmore IIIs on the Sunday after so we will take nothing for granted,” he said.

“ But in saying that the lads have worked hard for the past six or seven weeks with no break so we gave them the weekend off and will go at it again next week.

” There is nothing won yet. We have two matches still to play and we know that both Aghaloo and Killeeshil will be still fighting to take over us. But the boys worked tremendously hard to get this victory and yes it takes us a long way to where we want to be.”

The former Coalisland and Tattyreagh manager stated that from day one he was impressed by the ambitions of everyone associated with the club to begin to climb the ranks after too long in the doldrums.

“Once I got the phone call in December to come to this group you couldn’t but be impressed. To see 42/43 men at training at Junior level says it all. They deserve reward for all the time and effort they have put in. I am a big believer that if you work hard you will get your just rewards and I think we did today.

Advertisement

“We had a meeting last night and it was mentioned that six years ago this club was at the bottom of Junior football so it shows the progress they have made since. It speaks volumes for everyone- those that have been here a long time, as well as the young lads coming through who showed that ambition, those officials behind the scenes, as well as the Drumquin community as a whole.

“Everyone has put in their time and effort, inside and outside the white lines. But I keep going back to the point that nothing is won yet.”

A freak own goal early in the second half helped to turn the match in Drumquin’s favour on Saturday, and Ferguson admitted that the pattern of the contest could have gone either way

“We had to go deep into the well to get this result. At times it could have swung either way. I think the first ten minutes in the second half when we scored five or six on the trot was a key turning point in the game.

“But as I said the boys know there is still two hurdles to go starting with Strabane. We have no game on Friday 9th so it gave us the chance to bring the legs to this one because we have that little break after it. But we will now go at it again and get ready for Strabane on the 14th.”