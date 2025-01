Congratulations to all the young handballers who participated in the An Caisleán Glas Annual In-House Handball Tournament.

Across all age groups there were forty entries and 100 fixtures. The display of skill and determination was evident from everyone with lots of tight encounters being decided by the narrowest of margins, each and every player should be very proud of how they performed.

Finals Day Results:

U9B – Paidi Bradley bt Nathan McCullagh

U9A – Toby Donnelly bt Cara Rose Keenan

U11B Girls – Aillin McDonald bt Mary Jane McNamee

U11A Girls – Orlaith Conway bt Ava Molloy

U11B Boys – Daithi O’Neill bt Tomàs Clarke

U11A Boys – Aodhan Fox bt Cillian Touhey

U13 Girls – Emma Fox bt Mya Molloy

U14B Boys – Anthony Morris bt Shea McAleer

U14A Boys – Sean McGlinchey bt Conor Molloy

U16B Girls – Maryjo Morris bt Aimee Fox

U16A Girls – Emma Conway bt Alice McGlinchey

Adult – Caislin Tracey bt John McGlinchey

A massive thanks to all the parents who facilitated the opportunity for the children to participate, especially over the holiday period.

To all the volunteers and referees who give their time and effort to make the tournament possible, a massive thank you as you can see how much it means to the young handballers who all have had smiles on their faces throughout. This wouldn’t be possible without you!