Ann-Marie is a record breaker in Roscommon

ANN-MARIE McGlynn continued her preparations for the marathon at the European Athletics Championships with a course record breaking performance of 55.20 minutes at the Roscommon 10-miler at the weekend.

The Strabane woman showed there was plenty of life in her legs, despite being in the middle of some big miles during training for the marathon in Munich, to beat Olympic athletes Lizzy Lee, Michelle Finn and Maria McCambrige.

Despite running the final six miles of the challenging course on her own, McGlynn felt she could have gone quicker, but she was pleased to have come through the race unscathed ahead of a busy six week training block.

Advertisement

“It was a run out pre-marathon. We’re six weeks out now, so it was really a good hard 10-miler on a tough wee course against a good standard of competition,” she said.

“I’d have liked a wee bit more company up front because I was on my own from just under four miles, which is a long way home on your own on a tough wee, rolly course.

“But it did no harm because sometimes you just have to put your head down on your own and work hard, so that’s what I did.

“I think I could have gone quicker if I’d someone with me for the last six miles. I think I could have gone 54 and a half, maybe, but 55.20 on that course, on my own for six miles, it was a good hard run.

“And I have family in Roscommon, granny and grandad and other relations, so it was nice to go there, run the race, take the win and the course record.”

McGlynn’s full focus now returns to Munich in August when she will run for Ireland in the marathon at the European Championships.

At present she is running around 90 miles per week, which will increase to 100 before tapering down in the weeks leading up to the event, which she hopes to get through unscathed.

Advertisement

“I’m in good shape,” she beamed. “But I’m on big miles at the minute, so you’re not at your freshest [for races like Roscommon] so you’re kind of going in with heavy legs.

“But my focus is now just on Munich and I just want to stay fit and healthy now for the next six weeks.”