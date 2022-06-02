Ardboe boss looking forward to lough shore derby

RELIEVED Ardboe manager Mickey Donnelly felt it was imperative his young side got league points on the board against Coalisland last weekend now heading into the renewal of rivalries with lough shore neighbours Moortown.

A stunning second half goal from Oran Mulgrew helped propel the Donovan Rossas to a 1-12 to 0-13 victory over the Fianna and sets them up nicely for the derby clash tomorrow night (Fri) against the St Malachy’s.

Donnelly is laying his trust in a promising youth crop this term, through necessity as much as anything else right now, and the rookies didn’t let him down against last year’s Senior county finalists.

“ This is a very young group. I think we had six under-20s playing which is crazy. But we are in transition and that’s the way it is so you have to give these young lads a chance. Sean O’Hare and Shea O’Hare they made their full debuts so for them to play as well as they did was fantastic.

“ We are under no illusions Coalisland were missing men. Outside of the county men they were still missing the likes of Peter Herron, real quality players.

“We have lost a few years in a row now to Coalisland. In the last game of the league last season we went there and conceded six goals. So this match was a big deal for us and we prepared really well.”

While Ardboe have the tradition and pedigree to suggest they should perennially be mixing for the top honours in the county, Donnelly cautions that Division One is too ultra-competitive for a team to take anything for granted.

“ I don’t think you can. If you look at the teams who came down out of senior football last year- Galbally, Edendork, Pomeroy, Eglish. These are all really good teams.

“I work with Peter Teague of Dromore and he said that of all the teams who could have beat them in the Championship last year Eglish went as close as anyone, and now they are playing Intermediate football.

“ So if you look too far ahead and say you are really going to target points in these three or four games, I don’t think you can do it.

“You can peter off then in other matches because it is too hard to claw back.

“ If you are sitting with four or five league games left and you need eight points you have set yourself a big challenge. I think you have to try and accumulate points early.

“ We played the recent County champions Dungannon last week, a really good side.

“We have now met Coalisland in our second game, another quality side, and we have a local derby against Moortown next week, so that’s three massive games to start our league season. That was why we are delighted to get off the mark.”

Aside from the newcomers in the Ardboe ranks, they do also have a sprinkling of experienced campaigners, among them DD Mulgrew, who brought all his guile and class to bear against Coalisland. Donnelly states that he has long appreciated his quality.

“ He played in an All-Ireland Minor Final for me at fifteen years of age and now he is a man, even though he is only 24 years of age. I think DD’s days in a Tyrone jersey aren’t over yet. That should be exciting for everybody but it’s great to have him to ourselves at the moment if I’m being selfish about it.”

And casting a glimpse ahead to the derby showdown collision with Moortown, Mickey states that the build-up to the fixture will create a real buzz around the area.

“ It was very rewarding to get the win because we had been beaten last week and that creates a bit of heat. We all know the way the Tyrone league is , it’s so competitive and you have to get up and running as soon as possible. So to get those two points was brilliant.

“ Now we have Moortown. They had a great run in Ulster last year and again a bit like ourselves they have a lot of youth, a very young midfield, lads who played in the MacRory Cup Final, so it’s going to be exciting and another great game to look forward to.

“ It’s great for the local interest around the lough shore, people around here are mad about football and they have that now to talk about in the build-up this week.”