Baptism of fire for Division One newboys Mountjoy United

THE new season looks like being something of baptism of fire for Division One new boys Mountjoy United.

Fixtures released this week has David Rennie’s men travelling to Enniskillen Town United on the opening day, Saturday, August 13, before they entertain local rivals Beragh Swifts the following Tuesday night (August 16).

If that wasn’t enough for the newcomers to get their teeth into the Lisnagirr Road men then make the short trip to Strathroy Harps on Matchday Three.

Other stand out fixtures on the opening day sees champions Tummery Athletic visit Lisbellaw United while Killen travel to Strathroy Road.

Allister Sproule and Jason Stronge’s Rangers host neighbours Dergview Reserves three days later while Kesh entertain Harps.

The first match of the new season is the Kennedy Cup final between Mercer League holders Tummery Athletic and Mulhern Cup winners Enniskillen Rangers at Ferney Park on Tuesday, August 9 (kick off 7.30pm) with all gate receipts going to the charity ‘Gambling with Lives’.

Fixtures

Saturday, August 13: Division One; Beragh Sfts v NFC Kesh; Dergview Res v Enniskillen Athletic; Derrychara United v Enniskillen Rangers; Enniskillen Town v Mountjoy United; Lisbellaw United v Tummery Athletic; Mountfield v Magheraveely; Strathroy Harps v Killen Rangers.

Tuesday, August 16: Division One; Enniskillen Athletic v Derrychara United; Killen Rangers v Deergview Res; Enniskilen Rangers v Lisbellaw United; Magheraveely v Enniskillen Town; Mountjoy United v Beragh Swifts; NFC Kesh v Strathroy Harps; Tummery Athletic v Mountfield.

Saturday, August 20: Division One; Beragh Swifts v Enniskillen Rangers; Dergview Res v Magheraveely; Derrychara United v Tummery Athletic; Enniskillen Town v NFC Kesh; Lisbellaw United v Killen Rangers; Mountfield v Enniskillen Athletic; Strathroy Harps v Mountjoy United.

Division Two: Augher Stars v Enniskillen Galaxy; Irvinestown Wdrs v Fintona Swifts; Maguiresbridge v Lisnarick; Omagh Hospitals v Orchard Farm; Castlederg Unitred bye.

Division Three: Ardstraw v Drumquin United; Fivemiletown United II v Newtownstewart United; Omagh Albion v Enniskillen Rovers; St Pats v Lisnakea Rovers; Dunbreen Rvrs bye.