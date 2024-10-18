Ben hopes the ‘numbers’ add up for Errigal

ERRIGAL Ciaran midfielder Ben McDonnell hopes that ‘three’ proves to be the magic number for his side in Sunday’s showdown with reigning Senior champions Trillick at O’Neill’s Healy Park.

In the two previous meetings between the sides in the O’Neill Cup decider (2019 and 2023) the Reds have taken ownership of the famous old trophy, leaving the dejected Dunmoyle boys to reflect on what might have been.

Of course Errigal have tasted recent Championship success themselves after seeing off Carrickmore in a thrilling 2022 final but when it comes to Trillick they may feel they are due a bit of payback.

Twenty-eight year old McDonnell, a chartered accountant by occupation, appreciates that the Reds have proved ‘taxing’ opposition for Errigal over the past decade, with rarely much to separate the sides.

“ This is the third time we have met them in the Championship Final in five or six years. They won the previous two so we hope to make up for those losses this time around.

“ The last three or four times we have played them in the League it has ended up in a draw from memory while last year in the Championship they beat us after extra-time. So we are definitely up against it and know it won’t be easy.”

Trillick prevailed 1-13 to 0-13 after extra-time in the 2023 final encounter. All the momentum appeared with Errigal when they staged a typically ferocious fightback, to reel in a four point deficit in the closing ten minutes of normal time, with Odran Robinson’s equaliser meaning an additional twenty minutes was required.

McDonnell, who had only recently returned from a near year long trip to Australia and America to spearhead Errigal’s bid for back to back titles, felt that Trillick deserved that victory overall.

“ We enjoyed a purple patch in the last ten minutes to claw back a four or five point gap but then big Richie Donnelly got a massive kickout near the end to get the last play for Trillick which took the match to extra-time. If we had got another of their kickouts on the press the whole momentum was in our hands maybe we could have got the win.

“I know people would have seen it as a robbery as Trillick were deserved winners I think. But that summed up the type of year Richie had for them. He stood up and won that last kick out to bring the match to extra-time.

“ They probably had the fitness on us after that. I know myself, Petey Harte and Darragh were all suffering with cramp at the time so they had the legs on us in extra-time.”

It’s probably fair to say that Errigal have been scratching around for a concerted degree of consistency in their four Championship outings thus far, but have always found a means to prevail. Ben admits that they have found the going tough on occasions but applauds their perseverance and refusal to wilt.

“ We probably haven’t been fully firing as yet, though you have to keep in mind that in the Tyrone Championship there is no walkovers anywhere. No team is going to give you an easy game.

“ Look at the Clonoe games, people were writing them off because they were involved in a relegation battle. But looking at their league results they had only lost two games by more than two points. So we knew they were always going to be hard to put away.

“ It is a bit frustrating alright (tight finishes) but it probably shows that we have good character too.

“ We have suffered a few setbacks, even that late goal conceded against Killyclogher, but the boys stepped up and went again, and Petey hit that late winner. At that stage you could easily have dropped the heads after letting in an equalising goal.

“ We had one last kickout which could have easily went to Killyclogher hands but big Joe (Oguz) got a fist to it which set up up for the winning score. There was definitely fine margins.”

One added hurdle which Errigal will have to overcome on Sunday compared to last year’s meeting is that Trillick also now have Mattie Donnelly back on board to augment their resources. McDonnell knows that his presence only makes his side’s task much tougher.

“ Most of this Trillick team have three Championship medals and a couple of league titles too.

They are a strong team and have added Mattie Donnelly back in since that too which has obviously strengthened their options.

“ That shows the strength of their team last year. They were able to win without such a quality player. Just look at the season he had with Tyrone this year. He was amazing so for a man with that experience to come back into his club can only be a benefit.

“ They have a good mix with a young group of lads blending well with the likes of Mattie and Richie. Ciaran Daly had a good season with Tyrone too as did Seanie O’Donnell and Liam Gray.”

However one huge plus for Errigal was the sight of Tyrone defender Cormac Quinn making his first competitive start of the season against Killyclogher, where he was given the onerous task of shadowing dangerman Mark Bradley. Ben stated that they could only benefit from having him back in the heat of the action.

“ It’s great to see him come back in after a good few years with Tyrone. The injury was frustrating for him. He had a big task coming straight back in to mark ‘Sparky’ who is one of the best club forwards in Tyrone. He has been doing it for years and by rights should still probably be back doing it in the Tyrone jersey.

“ But Cormac has been working hard behind the scenes and doing a lot of off field conditioning and training trying to get back fit. He’s still only 24 so he’s still to reach his peak and it’s a bonus for us to have him back involved at this stage of the Championship.”