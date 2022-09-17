This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Beragh and Derrytresk prevail on a marathon night

  • 17 September 2022
Beragh and Derrytresk prevail on a marathon night
Beragh's Declan McCann looks for options as Naomh Eoghan's Eoin Devine closes in. JasMc2
Barry O'DonnellBy Barry O'Donnell - 17 September 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Ardboe boss Donnelly happy with St Enda’s outcome Busy weekend of Ladies Championship action ahead Red Hand Podcast: 08.09.22 Red Hand Podcast: 16.09.22

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY