Beragh and Derrytresk prevail on a marathon night

Beragh eased into the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Championship courtesy of a 2-9 to 0-9 victory over Naomh Eoghan in the first round on Friday night at O’Neill’s Healy Park.

The Red Knights had put seven goals past the same opposition at the similar stage of the competition last season, but this was a more competitive match-up, albeit that Beragh were in control for the most part once again.

Cracking early goals from Niall Owens and Connor Owens put the victors in the box-seat early on and they were able to maintain a six/seven point cushion with relative ease over the duration, as the likes of Martin Rodgers and captain Cathal Owens kept things ticking along for them.

Connor Owens ended the night as top scorer with 1-4 to his name, all his points coming from converted frees.

Naomh Eoghan to their credit kept plugging away and Eoin Devine and centre half back Piaras McSorley slotted over some quality scores in the second half, but they never really looked like reeling in the deficit.

Meanwhile the first match of the Omagh double affair, turned into a real marathon affair, before Derrytresk eventually snook past Clann na nGael in the first round of the Junior Championship 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out after the match had ended all square 1-14 to 0-17 after extra-time.

With captain Niall Gaving leading the way, hitting three fine points from play, the Hill men led 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time, and with Eoin McNally also in potent scoring form they had stretched that cushion to five points in the earlty stages of the second period.

However the introduction off the bench of former Tyrone star Stephen O’Neill helped to flip the match on its head as he began to pull the strings for the Clann around the middle sector. With Danny Ball and team captain Gareth McDermott chipping away at the deficit they battled back to restore parity at 0-11 apiece to set up extra-time.

Again the momentum switched back to Derrytresk when McNally (who finished with 1-5) rattled home a superb goal, but Clann refusred to buckle and their dominance paid off as they levelled matters again to bring about that dreaded spot-kick shootout. It was the boys from the East who finally prevailed, Cathal O’Neill knocking in the tenth and decisive penalty to put them into the last eight.

Derrytresk will now meet Augher in the quarter-finals after the St Macartan’s thumped Killyman 5-19 to 1-6 under the lights at Garvaghey.

This contest was effectively over at half-time with Aiden McElroy bagging a brace of goals, and Dara Donnelly and Ciaran Treanor also finding the net. Ryan McKenan did provide some respite for St Mary’s when he scored a first half goal, but they had no answer to a rampant Augher.

An injury time goal from Raymond McElroy put the seal on a comprehensive triumph for the Macs.