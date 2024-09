THE Ladies Junior Championship is sure to get of to an exciting start on Sunday evening at St Mary’s Park as Beragh welcome league semi-finalists Glenelly (6pm start).

The sides met recently in the league quarter final and that game went all the way to sudden death after a tense draw.

The St Joseph’s did come out on top but missed chances against Loughmacrory ended their league aspirations so Sunday will be a chance of potential redemption.

Advertisement

Beragh’s Jayne Lyons, who has had an exceptional year for club and county, admits this will be a difficult opener.

“ Glenelly were very good in our recent meeting and there was nothing between us with the game going to sudden death. I’d say it will be a toss of a coin on Sunday, it will be a case of who wants it more.

“ It would be important for us to get a couple of wins together and progress in the Championship,” admitted the hard working defender who also pointed out that it’s important for the club to earn due reward now on the pitch.

“ We have had youth success and I would love to see the senior girls carry that on. It’s important for the club. We have a lot of great girls coming through and as a club we are going in the right direction.”

Lyons enjoyed a remarkable year with Tyrone, gaining promotion and featuring in an All-Ireland Final but for now her sole fovus is on getting past Glenelly.

The St Joseph’s side boast plenty of experience with a returning Siobhan Sheerin carrying a real scoring threat. Other key players include Maura Kirk, Kelly McGaughey and Paula Sheerin. The winners will face Strabane in the first round proper.

Meanwhile the weekend of the 14th and 15th will feature preliminary rounds in the three Ladies Club Championships. With a lack of neutral venues available the fixtures committee have been forced to give the first named team in the draw home advantage.

Advertisement

Championship Fixtures

Connollys of Moy Football Championship

Preliminary Rounds

Saturday Sept 14th at 6pm (First named at home)

IFC: Ardboe vs Cookstown

JFC: Rock vs Stewartstown

JFC: Naomh Eoghan vs Clann na nGael

JFC: Castlederg vs Owen Roes

JFC: Drumragh vs Drumquin

JFC: Aghaloo vs Galbally

Sunday Sept 15th at 6pm

SFC: An Charraig Mhor vs Omagh

SFC: Errigal Ciaran vs Dromore

SFC: Killeeshil vs Aodh Ruadh

IFC: Donaghmore vs Coalisland

IFC: Kildress vs Moy

JFC: Loughmacrory vs Tattyreagh

JFC: Glenelly/Beragh vs Strabane