THE new management team at Beragh are hoping to carry on from the foundations laid by Noel Slane last season.

The Red Knights bounced back from a loss in the opening round with a convincing victory at home to new boys Fintona last Friday night.

Castlederg’s Damian Leonard is the man at the helm this season, assisted along the sidelines by former Tyrone star Conor Gormley. Together they have tasted success with the Tyrone Masters over recent years.

Advertisement

Also part of the backroom team is Enda Donnelly who was satisfied with the nature of the 3-12 to 0-10 triumph over the Pearses on home soil.

“We were disappointed last week against Kildress with our performance and our execution. It wasn’t what we are about so it was good to get back on track.

“That’s the joys of Friday night football a quick turnaround and we are happy with the response.

“The players have responded well, they were in a good place already and for us as a management it’s good to get started.”

Beragh produced an excellent campaign in Division Two last year, under Noel Slane, and only just came up short in their promotion bid.

Donnelly stressed that no lofty ambitions were being mapped out heading into 2024.

“ We haven’t set any targets. We will be taking every game as it comes.

Advertisement

“Division Two is cut throat and so competitive, we can’t lose sight of our own performances, that’s what we are about.”

A returning Johnny Woods impressed at midfield on Friday night in the win over the Pearses, although another impressive performer Jack Campbell will miss a sizeable proportion of the league as Donnelly confirmed.

“ Jack will head away travelling for a while and we hope he will be back for the Championship.

“ It was good to have Johnny back. He missed last year and he’s been like a new player for us but unfortunately Paddy McCann remains out injured.”

It’s set to be a big campaign for Beragh and Enda admits that the likes of Conor Gormley bring so much in terms of experience and knowledge to the mix.

“ He’s been there and done it. He’s been in the big changing rooms, n the big games and he brings a wealth of experience and of course Damian brings so much energy. All in all it’s a good set up.”

Beragh will hope to carry that winning momentum into this weekend’s engagment against the Rock, though Donmelly expects another stern test.

“ We know they have lots of quality and again it will be another tough outing but they all are in Division Two.”