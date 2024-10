Eoghan Rua 2-7 Beragh 0-11

BATTLING Beragh bowed out of the Ulster Ladies Junior Club Championship at the first hurdle on Saturday up at the north-coast as hosts Eoghan Rua eked out a narrow win.

Full credit to both teams who served up a competitive tie despite the tough conditions. Coleraine failed to score from open play in the opening half but still just trailed by a point at the break as Beragh didn’t press home their territorial control. With the wind at their backs they carved out some decent chances which they weren’t able to convert.

Beragh hit eight wides across the first half despite Coleraine playing a very controlled defensive system.

In reality the Tyrone side could have been out of sight with youngster Keeva Owens, Zara Montague and Liz McGarvey proving a handful at times for the hosts.

The Red Knights remained very much in contention as the second half unfolded and tagged on five points without reply but the concession of two goals proved decisive.

Goalkeeper Bronagh Farley did save a penalty and made several other key stops although she could do little about the goals which did find the back of her net.

It was 0-4 to 0-3 to the visitors by the short whistle, Louise McIntyre scoring the three home points from frees.

Beragh had spells that saw them able to regularly carve open Eoghan Rua’s blanket defence but all too often the attack failed to convert leaving the Coleraine side very much in contention.

A McIntyre point from a free levelled matters on the restart and a fine goal by Sorcha Duggan put the Derry champions in the box seat. Farley then denied Duggan and Eastwood further majors before the Tyrone champions came on strong again.

Dominating against the breeze they carried the ball well and continually peppered the home goal. Owens, McGarvey and midfielder Sarah Louise Franey were excellent and with eight minutes to go they were leading 0-9 to 1-4.

After a McIntyre point, Eoghan Rua grabbed another goal courtesy of Shauna Doherty. Doherty was on hand to lash the ball past Farley but it appeared that Beragh full back Saiorse Donnelly was fouled as the ball bobbled to Doherty. Despite their appeals the goal stood and a sixth McIntyre free had Coleraine four ahead.

Beragh threw the kitchen sink at Eoghan Rua in the closing minutes and Isabella O’Kane was called into action in the home goal as the Knights pressed to claw back the deficit. Points from the visitors closed the gap to two but Coleraine goalkeeper O’Kane made a great stop at the death to preserve her side’s advantage.

Despite a brave effort Beragh’s Ulster journey came to a disappointing halt, though manager Hamilton was proud of his charges.

“We didn’t take advantage of the wind in the first half but we have to give Coleraine credit. They had a good system were good and well managed. It is disappointing but it was a great experience for us.”