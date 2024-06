LADIES ACL ROUND-UP

ST Macartan’s moved up to second spot in the Senior league recording a big victory over Fintona on Thursday night. Ryan McMenamin’s side welcomed back several regulars including Chloe McCaffrey.

The Pearses meanwhile bounced back on Sunday with their second win of the campaign as they beat Aodh Ruadh 2-11 to 0-16. Goals from Nichola Hackett and Ailisha Hackett proved critical for Fintoan who edged it by the bare minimum. Nicole Sweeney and Aoife Mc Gillion were also among the scorers in a tight contest with the sides level several times.

Aoife McGahan made a return for Dungannon and alongside Aine McNulty and Cara Pinkerton they did well over the hour but just came up short.

It was a big couple of days for Trillick who enjoyed wins against Carrickmore and neighbours Dromore to move up o fourth in the table with seven points.

On Thursday Cathleen Kelly tagged on 1-6 with further goals from Mya Williamson and Amy McGinn as the Reds eased past the St Dympna’s while on Sunday they defeated Carrickmore at home. This was a massive scalp for the St Macartan’s with goals in each half from McGinn ensuring the win. Trillick led by three points at the break and won by eight in the end, as Kelly hit an impressive five points.

Dromore remain without a point after Killeeshil hit five goals at Gardrum Park. The Errigal vs Moortown game was postponed.

In the Intermediate League Kildress and Edendork are level on nine points with 100% winning records so far. The Tones and Moy were neck and neck throughout before Kildres took the spoils by two points.

St Malachy’s rocked Donaghmore who had beaten Sperrin Og on Thursday. Edendork hit five goals as they ran out big winners on Sunday, Eva Corr, Emma Connolly, Olivia Mc Guinness, Catherine Moohan and Laura Mc Caffrey finding the net.

Orla Devlin top scored for Ardboe as they welcomed Badoney to the Loughshore and secured an important win. Ellie Daly and Lilyrose Clarke netted goals for the Gortin side in what was a cracking contest.

There were two points between Clonoe and Sperrin Og at Greencastle in another entertaining tie The Rahillys got the win to move into third sport. Sperrin Og showed plenty of promise but came up short. They had fine individual performances from Meaghan Clarke, Aishling Fox and Orla Warnock.

Orlagh Gavin top scored for Clonoe with 1-7, Orlaith O’Hagan also hit a goal, while Niamh Donaghy, Niamh O’Hagan, Noleen McGurk, Alicia Devlin and Lucy Mc Keown all scored points. In the day’s other Intermediate game Coalisland beat Aghyaran.

At Junior level Tattyreagh made it three wins from four on Sunday with Ceili Rose Taggart and Emma Devlin scoring ten points between them as they beat Galbally.

Loughmacrory remain top of Junior one after a good victory at home to Beragh. A good start with three first half goals teed up the Lough and on the back of good performances from Cora McElduff, Eimher Slane, Niamh Fox and player of the match Aishling Logue they came out on top,

Despite a great effort from Drumquin on Sunday Clann na nGael secured their first win of the season at McGirr Park. Sarah Louise McLaughlin contributed 1-5 for the hosts.

In Junior Two Drumragh went level on points with an excellent outing against Strabane. Second half goals from Beth Donaghy (who top scored with 1-6), Sorcha McKenna and Rhianna Barrett proved pivotal, while Neamh Cleary and Dana Coyle landed some good points. Pomeroy accounted for Urney in the other fixture.